Lord Jamar Fried On Social Media For Flat Earth Fanaticism
Lord Jamar achieved worldwide fame as a member of the legendary Hip-Hop group Brand Nubian and made a star turn as an actor on HBO’s Oz series. However, these days Lord Jamar is more known for his polarizing views about Black Americans, Vice President Kamala Harris, and his love of the flat earth theory, causing some online to ridicule the veteran rapper. Last October, Lord Jamar was a guest on comedian Godfrey Danchimah’s In Godfrey We Trust podcast and discussed the election at the time along with other national happenings over the course of the episode. Alongside comedian Dante Nero, the show bumped up against the flat earth discussion, and a now-viral moment of Jamar challenging decades of science and proven facts is making new rounds thanks to a YouTuber giving his own take. Jump to the 4:00-minute mark for the earlier video for context.
We’re not too keen on platforming a white content creator dunking on a Black Hip-Hop legend, but facts are facts and Professor Dave took a few months to debate Lord Jamar in a video he posted over the weekend with Godfrey, Nero, and Jamar. As you can see below. the debate got intense with Professor Dave using this as a moment to get a little virality going for himself. Godfrey removed the episode but Professor Dave, who admits he had him a banger, recorded the Zoom call and shared it with his audience. Sharing a video from Dave Farina of Professor Dave Explains for context. Others online, such as broadcaster Rakeem Shabazz, have blasted Jamar for his unfounded statements and desire to debate others far more knowledgeable than he is on the subject. Further, some are wondering why Jamar is embracing the talking points of the so-called Foundational Black American (FBA) movement spearheaded by Tariq Nasheed and others. We’ve got reactions to the thoughts of flat earth truther Lord Jamar from X listed below. — Photo: Getty
