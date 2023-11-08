CLOSE

Lori Harvey and Damson Idris appeared to be the power couple of everyone’s dreams and displayed what all thought was a loving union that would last forever. However, the streets are whispering that the pair have officially split and fans on social media are sharing their observations of the breakup.

After rumors persisted online in 2022, Lori Harvey and Damson Idris made their relationship Instagram official at the top of this year. From there, the couple showcased their moments together via their respective Instagram pages. Idris also shared a birthday Instagram Story picture and post with Harvey, calling her “Nunu” in the message.

Beyond photos and the like, Harvey and Idris didn’t speak much about their relationship, opting to keep much of their dating life private. That said, both of the stats attracted a flurry of attention whenever a hint of them together online appeared with their fans rooting for this relationship to last.

The Hollywood Reporter obtained an exclusive joint statement from Harvey and Idris, which we’ll share below.

From THR:

“We are at a point in our lives where our individual paths require our full attention and dedication. We part ways remaining friends with nothing but love and respect for each other and the time we shared together.”

As expected, the news of the breakup has folks dropping all manner of comments. Some are applauding Harvey for choosing herself while others are making light of Idris and his feelings.

On X, formerly known as Twitter, fans are reacting to the news of Lori Harvey and Damson Idris breaking up. The reactions are all over the place and we’ve featured some of them below.

Photo: Getty

Lori Harvey & Damson Idris Split, X Is Reacting As Expected was originally published on hiphopwired.com