Lori Harvey Spotted With Michael B. Jordan, Someone Check On Future

The legend of Lori Harvey continues to grow larger after an image of the sultry social media went wide on Wednesday (Nov. 25). An image of Harvey hopping off an airplane with actor Michael B. Jordan has the Twitter streets ready to hang her name high in the rafters if dating rumors are true.

As spotted in TMZ, Harvey and Jordan are seen alighting from the plane in Harvey’s native Atlanta and were both masked up (No bad Future puns here). While the outlet and any outside observer can’t truly know if the pair are indeed a couple, all you need is a little bit of an assumption for the rumors to run wild on social media and Twitter didn’t disappoint.

Considering Harvey’s dating resume and the high-profile names there within, it would be a good hunch to assume that a trip with the pair would only come about if they were dating. This wasn’t a short flight either as the Delta airplane flight originated in Los Angeles.

As someone noted on Twitter, Harvey is doing precisely what a woman of her age should be doing, which is date people who frequent the same circles as she does. However, some are wondering out loud if she should write a book about relationships similarly to what her famous stepfather, Steve Harvey, has done. But maybe she’s not ready to share that sauce just yet.

Lori Harvey’s name is currently trending on Twitter and the responses have been nothing short of hilarious. Check out the reactions and speculation below.

