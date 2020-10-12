Los Angeles Lakers Defeat Miami Heat For 17th NBA Championship, #NBATwitter Reacts

The Los Angeles Lakers took care of business Sunday night (Oct. 11) in game 6 of the NBA Finals, defeating the game Miami Heat and winning it all. With the 17th championship for the Lake Show, they are now tied with another storied franchise in the Boston Celtics for the most trophies.

With a score of 106-93, the Lakers never looked to be in trouble on the back of a dominant performance by LeBron James who delivered 28 points, handed out 10 assists, and hauled in 14 rebounds to boot.

Off the bench, the equally ageless Rajon Rondo came in and delivered a solid 19 points with 4 assists, 4 rebounds, and a steal. Anthony Davis also chipped in with 19, and 15 rebounds with 2 blocks and a steal. Kentavious Caldwell-Pope chipped in with 17 points and strong defense, as did Danny Green who also played hard on the defensive end. and delivered 11 points.

The Miami Heat gave it their best effort and even went on a strong second-half run with Bam Adebayo delivering 25 points, 10 boards, and 5 assists. Jimmy Butler scored 12, dished out 8 assists, and took in 7 rebounds. The Heat’s golden boy in Tyler Herro had a tough night with just 7 points scored on 3-10 shooting, with KCP and Green blanketing Herro and fellow deep-ball shooter Duncan Robinson anytime they got near the ball.

Of course, the Heat was somewhat banged up as Goran Dragic returned after sitting out a few games. Adebayo was also nursing injuries but came in to try to give his team a chance. Both should be commended for taking on the challenge, but it was clear from the opening tip that James and the Lakers were ready to celebrate.

With the passing of Lakers great Kobe Bryant weighing heavy on the hearts and minds of the players, it is fitting that they dug deep and steamrolled their way to a win.

NBA Twitter chimed in as expected and we’ve got some of their reaction below.

Mission Accomplished: Legacy Left pic.twitter.com/5kROdkOa2l — Los Angeles Lakers (@Lakers) October 12, 2020

JOB'S FINISHED: YOUR LOS ANGELES LAKERS ARE NBA CHAMPIONS pic.twitter.com/Dnxtgt9i1d — Los Angeles Lakers (@Lakers) October 12, 2020

“Without y’all’s strength and loyalty, it wouldn’t have been possible.” –@KingJames to the Lakers Faithful pic.twitter.com/CgDZbvS7eM — Los Angeles Lakers (@Lakers) October 12, 2020

“I look forward to celebrating with you. Until then, I will bring back the trophy to Los Angeles, where it belongs.” – @JeanieBuss pic.twitter.com/BWu0Jns4Eb — Los Angeles Lakers (@Lakers) October 12, 2020

