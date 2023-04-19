Love Is Blind S4 Reunion Show Sparks Fans To Issue Petition For New Hosts

CLOSE

Love Is Blind is one of the top unscripted series out right now and for a good reason given all the mess that occurs between the prospective couples and their individual motivations. However, some fans are ready to see hosts Nick and Vanessa Lachey take their gigs back to the pods never to be seen again.

Love Is Blind recently concluded its fourth season with top couple Brett and Tiffany still going strong while Zach and Bliss are also making things work. Jackie and Marshall didn’t make it but Jackie and Josh did, much to the surprise of some. Paul became something of a heel after not saying “I Do” to Michah and leaving her at the altar, and it all made for another season of over-the-top scenarios that most people in the real world wouldn’t handle easily themselves.

While the show ended as most hoped, what had fans upset was the fact that Vanessa Lachey was seemingly harder on the men on the show despite many of them displaying some remarkable vulnerability and making efforts to lean into the experiment. Further, folks say that Nick Lachey also displayed some favoritism among the cast members of Love Is Blind this season and that inspired an avalanche of commentary that they both step down from their duties.

A petition was created at Change.org that explicitly asks for the removal of the Lacheys in their current roles saying that the “hosts felt pretty useless and out of place.”

Ouch.

On Twitter, the reactions to the delayed reunion and the reactions to Nick and Vanessa Lachey’s hosting style have cropped up and we’ve got them to share down below.

