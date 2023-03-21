Ludacris Spotted In Studio With Ghanaian Rapper Sarkodie

CLOSE

Ludacris is one of the top-charting rappers of his era and has moved on to become a Hollywood star along the way. While the big screen is still a viable medium for the rapper born Christopher Bridges, music is still a centerpiece of his life as evidenced by Luda being spotted in the studio with popular Ghanaian rapper, Sarkodie.

Ludacris, 45, saw his name trending after being seen on video vibing with Sarkodie over some new tracks. At one point, it appeared that Luda found a moment of inspiration and grabbed his phone to jot down some bars.

In the clip, Ludacris is seen checking out Sarkodie’s track “Country Side” featuring Black Sherif, which has a million views for the video on YouTube.

Sarkodie and Luda are no strangers to each other, this after the Ghanaian star rocked on Luda’s “How Low” track in 2012 during a live performance.

It could be speculated that Luda was in Accra, Ghana to record a remix to “Country Side” and the track, as seen above, would be perfect for Luda and Sarkodie’s dextrous flows.

On Twitter, the excitement about a possible audio reunion between Ludacris and Sarkodie has the streets talking. We’ve got the best reactions to the clips below.

