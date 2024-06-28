Close
Ma$e Shares Story Of Big L Setting Him Up To Get Robbed

Published on June 28, 2024
JuicyFest 2024 - Auckland Ma$e is currently the co-host of the It Is What It Is podcast with Cam’Ron, a long way from his time playing basketball and rising in the Hip-Hop ranks while in Harlem. On his podcast, Murder Ma$e shared details of beef he had with the late Big L, who allegedly set up the former Bad Boy Records rapper to be robbed. On the Wednesday (June 26) episode of It Is What It Is, Ma$e, real name Mason Betha, told the tale of the beef he had with Big L. According to the Harlem World rapper, Big L reportedly stole lyrics from him and he decided to confront the Diggin In The Crates member.
Betha then says that after confronting the “Put It On” artist, he was at the famed Tunnel nightclub and said Fat Joe approached him to attempt to absolve himself of the beef. Later, Betha said that while walking in Harlem with former NBA player and current NBA coach God Shammgod, he was wearing his first Rolex watch. He goes on to say that a person brandishing a weapon trained the gun on Shammgod and demanded Betha give up the watch. After contemplating running away, Betha said he threw the watch on the ground with him and Shammgod taking off. The robber was reportedly located in jail and was served a little street justice inside the big house according to Ma$e. On X, formerly Twitter, fans are reacting to the details of the story. We’ve got reactions from all sides below.
Ma$e Shares Story Of Big L Setting Him Up To Get Robbed was originally published on hiphopwired.com

