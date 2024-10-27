Close
News

Amber Rose Accuses Beyoncé of Stealing Her Whole Speech

MAGA Glazer Amber Rose Ridiculously Claims Beyoncé “Stole Her Speech,” & Wants To “Be Her So Bad,” Of Course She Got Dragged On X

Published on October 27, 2024
Comment

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

US-REPUBLICAN-CONVENTION-PARTIES-ELECTION-POLITICS-VOTE

Source: ANDREW CABALLERO-REYNOLDS / Getty / Amber Rose

Amber Rose continues with her political heada** behavior. To follow up her stumping for Trump, she is now accusing Beyoncé on Beyoncé’s internet of “stealing” her god-awful RNC speech.
Yes, you read that correctly. Amber Rose believes thee Beyoncé swagger jacked her moronic Republican National Convention speech and, this is the best part, “wants to be her badly.”
Rose hopped in the Instagram cesspool, aka The Shade Room’s comment section, and left a comment under a post of Beyoncé’s speech during a rally for Vice President Kamala Harris in Houston on Friday. “She wanna be me so bad. Literally took my whole speech,” Rose said with no shame.

Did Beyoncé Really Copy Amber Rose’s Speech?

To her credit, there are some similarities, as both Rose and Beyoncé spoke about motherhood and how that weighed on their choice for president, but that’s where the similarities end. “I’m not here as a celebrity, I’m not here as a politician. I’m here as a mother,” Beyoncé, 43, said at the beginning of her speech. “A mother who cares deeply about the world my children and all of our children live in, a world where we have the freedom to control our bodies, a world where we’re not divided.” “Imagine our daughters growing up seeing what’s possible with no ceilings, no limitations,” she continued. “We must vote, and we need you.”
TOPSHOT-US-VOTE-POLITICS-HARRIS

Source: MIGUEL J. RODRIGUEZ CARRILLO / Getty

In her pointless speech, where she is caping for everything she once proudly slut walked against, Rose said, “My whole world revolves around providing for my children, keeping them safe, and giving them an opportunity for a better life.” “That’s something that unites all American parents, whether we’re Republicans, Democrats, Conservatives, or Liberals — we all want a better country for our children.” “But I’m here tonight to tell you, no matter your political background, that the best chance we have to give our babies a better life is to elect Donald Trump, President of the United States,” she continued.

A Well-Deserved Dragging Commenced

Of course, the Beyhive and anyone with a lick of common sense wasted no time dragging Amber Rose on X, formerly Twitter. “Beyoncé is an international superstar & global icon, you were Kanye’s mattress. SIDDOWN!,” one user on X wrote.  Another user added, “Sometimes I wish Beyoncé would bring out Sasha Fierce IRL and cuss y’all tf out. Amber girl, plz.” No lies were told. Now, remember, the only person who ever really had their speeches stolen was Michelle Obama when Melania Trump just basically copied and pasted her entire DNC speech. You can see more reactions to Amber Rose’s ridiculousness in the gallery below.

1. LOL

2. Good question

3. LOL

4.

5.

6.

7.

https://x.com/NicsuPR/status/1850284014298648988

8.

https://x.com/thesteveorlando/status/1850279360152113295

9.

10.

11.

MAGA Glazer Amber Rose Ridiculously Claims Beyoncé “Stole Her Speech,” & Wants To “Be Her So Bad,” Of Course She Got Dragged On X was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Stories from HB

    More from The Urban Daily

    You May Also Like

    NFL: OCT 19 Dolphins at Browns

    List Of NFL Coaches, Coordinators, and GMs Hired In 2026

    93.5 / 107.5 The Fan
    Kevin Gates x Desmond Scott x Kristy Scott

    The Scotts Saga Continues: Kevin Gates Chimes In With Support For Desmond Amid Cheating Scandal & Mystery Makeout

    Bossip
    The Salute THEM Awards - 15th Anniversary Of Café Mocha Radio Show

    Trend Alert: Marsai Martin, Serena Williams, & Simone Biles Are Posting Like Its 2016 Again

    Hello Beautiful - Fashion, Beauty, Lifestyle and Hair Care for Black Women
    Win A Valentiine's Day Classic Soul Grand Prize Package!

    Win A Valentine's Day Classic Soul Show Grand Prize Package!

    Magic 95.9

    The Urban Daily

    Quick Links

    Legal

    Close