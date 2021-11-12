MAGA Twitter Desperately Tries To Paint President Joe Biden As Racist #RacistJoe

President Joe Biden will never satisfy folks on both sides of the aisle or political ideology, and it’s safe to assume his detractors remain hellbent on finding a reason to tear down the former U.S. Senator. On Thursday (November 11), Biden delivered remarks at a public ceremony where he stumbled on his wording by saying the words “the great Negro” as he honored former U.S. Ambassador to Hungary, Donald M. Blinken.

At a Veterans Day ceremony at Arlington National Cemetery in Arlington, Va., President Biden addressed attendees during a speech in observance of the federal holiday. Biden turned his attention to Blinken, the father of current U.S. Secretary of State Atony Blinken, to thank him for his military service and public service to the nation.

From the speech:

I want to welcome all the Cabinet members and honored guests joining us today, including the father of our Secretary of State, who served in the Army Air Corps during World War Two, Ambassador Donald Blinken, whose birthday is today. Happy Birthday. (Applause.) Thank you for your service to our country.

And I just want to tell you, I know you’re a little younger than I am, but, you know, I’ve adopted the attitude of the great Negro — at the time, pitcher in the Negro Leagues — went on to become a great pitcher in the pros — in the Major League Baseball after Jackie Robinson. His name was Satchel Paige.

And Satchel Paige, on his 47th birthday, pitched a win against Chicago. (Laughs.) And all the press went in and said, “Satch, it’s amazing — 47 years old. No one’s ever, ever pitched a win at age 47. How do you feel about being 47?” He said, “Boys, that’s not how I look at it.” They said, “How do you look at it, Satch?” He said, “I look at it this way: How old would you be if you didn’t know how old you were?”

I’m 50 years old and the ambassador is 47.

It should become quite obvious to anyone with good sense that Biden simply stumbled in delivering his humorous attempt by mentioning their ages. Blinken turned 95 and Biden is 78.

Still, MAGA Twitter smells chum in the water and are looking to turn this unfortunate accident into another lazy attack on President Biden instead of being honest about how leaders from their side of the map are slyly attempting to sink democracy back into the dark ages.

Check out the reactions below.

—

Photo: Getty

