Marcus Jordan Says Wedding With Larsa Pippen In The Works, X Users Think Michael Jordan Should Remove Him From His Will

The tradition of a Jordan needing a Pippen to get a ring continues, only this time it’s Michael Jordan’s son, Marcus, putting a ring on his former teammate, Scottie Pippen’s, ex-wife’s finger.

Much to the chagrin of his royal airness Michael Jordan, his son, Marcus Jordan, 32, is dead serious about marrying former teammate, now enemy, Scottie Pippen’s former flame, Larsa Pippen, 48. The Trophy Room owner revealed the couple is looking to tie the knot to TMZ Sports.

Per TMZ Sports:

Somebody check on Michael Jordan — it sounds like his arch nemesis’ ex-wife is close to being his daughter-in-law … ’cause Marcus just revealed a wedding date with Larsa Pippen is “in the works.”

The happy couple hit up Jones in West Hollywood for dinner on Wednesday … and as they were leaving the restaurant, the GOAT’s son was asked if wedding bells were in his future. “We’re looking for a location,” Heir Jordan said with a big smile on his face. When the cameras followed up about whether they had a date set, Marcus explained the two have kickstarted the planning process. Marcus and Larsa Pippen’s marriage revelations come after Michael Jordan said he is not on board with his son smashing his former teammate’s ex-wife. When asked if he approved his son dating Larsa Pippen, he flat-out told the paparazzi, “No!”

X Users Think Marcus Jordan Is Making A Big Mistake

MJ is not the only person who disapproves of this marriage. X users also have been slam-dunking the couple following the news coming out.”She was gone get that Jordan money by hook or by crook. Jordan gotta talk to his son tho, marrying a woman that old is insane & then you add in how she did Scottie, his dumb ass think she won’t do the same to him,” one X user wrote. “She’s a real weirdo. And Jesus I hate siding with men. And it’s not the age so much as watching him grow up. Yuck,” another X user added. Welp, we wonder what Scottie Pippen is thinking right now. You can peep more reactions to Marcus Jordan and Larsa Pippen gearing up to jump over the broom in the gallery below. — Photo: Thaddaeus McAdams / Getty

Marcus Jordan Says Wedding With Larsa Pippen In The Works, X Users Think Michael Jordan Should Remove Him From His Will was originally published on hiphopwired.com