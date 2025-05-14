Close
Marvel Drops ‘Ironheart’ Trailer, Riri Williams Hands Out Armored Fades

Published on May 14, 2025
Disney Entertainment Showcase At D23 Ironheart, the highly anticipated miniseries starring Dominique Thorne as genius MIT student Riri Williams, is slated to launch this summer. Marvel dropped the official trailer for Ironheart on Wednesday (May 14), which details Riri Williams’ journey into superheroism after studying abroad in a famed African nation. Dominique Thorn stars as Riri Williams, an MIT student from Chicago who is encountered by a mysterious figure known as The Hood, played by Anthony Ramos, who helps fund her mission to build an all-powerful armored suit similar to the suits created by the late Tony Stark, better known to the world as Iron Man.

The trailer shows The Hood testing Williams’ brilliance inside her makeshift laboratory, and later promising riches to make her dreams of building a super-suit come true. As it would happen, The Hood doesn’t seem to have the purest intentions for Williams, setting up a clash with Ironheart in the future. The six-part series follows the action shortly after Ryan Coogler’s Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, where we first encounter Williams after being recruited by the Dora Milaje’s top general, Okoye. Coogler also serves as an executive producer for the series, which also stars Lyric Ross as Williams’ friend Natalie Washington, and Alden Ehrenreich as Joe McGillicuddy, among others. Get the full cast and other details for Ironheart here. Check out the trailer below. The show’s first three episodes will be released on June 24.
— Photo: Marvel/Getty/Disney+

