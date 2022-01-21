Meatloaf, Famed Rock Singer & Actor, Dies At 74

Meatloaf, one of the highest-selling artists of his era and a beloved figure in the Rock music genre, has died. According to a report, Meatloaf passed away on Thursday (Jan. 20) with his family and friends close by.

Deadline reports that Meatloaf, born Marvin Lee Aday and later changing his first name to Michael, was surrounded by his wife Deborah, two daughters, and close family friends by way of an account from Meatloaf’s agent, Michael Greene.

The outlet shared a portion of a statement from the family:

“We know how much he meant to so many of you and we truly appreciate all of the love and support as we move through this time of grief in losing such an inspiring artist and beautiful man,” Meat Loaf’s family said in a statement. “From his heart to your souls…don’t ever stop rocking!”

Meatloaf became a staple in Rock on the heels of his wildly successful debut album, Bat Out Of Hell, which sold over 14 million domestically and more than 30 million units globally. His biggest hits in terms of charts occurred in the late 1970s and early 1980s, but his strong fan following kept his records afloat for decades along with a robust touring schedule.

The singer made his acting debut in 1962, but it was 1975’s The Rocky Horror Show where Meatloaf shined in the role of Eddie. The song “Hot Patootie” from the soundtrack and film became a swift fan favorite. Meatloaf carried his acting and television career well into the 2000s with dozens of appearances.

Meatloaf was 74.

