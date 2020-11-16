The month of November has been a violent one for the Hip-Hop community. Meek Mill has taken notice and decided to speak on it, but his words are not resonating like he thought they would.
We have already lost King Von and Mo3 to senseless violence and saw Boosie Badazz and Benny The Butcher suffer non-fatal gunshot wounds in Dallas. The 33-year-old rapper decided to get candid about what we all have been witnessing take place within the world of Hip-Hop while reaching out to Philly rappers in a series of tweets.
“I’ll get all the main big artist in philly a deal if they put them bodies behind them and squash them beefs …I hear about ….got some hot young bulls from my city but they all beefing!”
Get well Benny & boosie we don’t need no to lose anymore!
— Meek Mill (@MeekMill) November 15, 2020
— Meek Mill (@MeekMill) November 16, 2020
It’s not hard to see the “Going Bad” rapper was trying to be positive but based on the reactions from Philly Twitter, they are not trying to hear it. Poundside Pop, a rapper from Meek’s hometown, called out Mill on social media, telling him to “pick a side,” resulting in a back and forth between the Hip-Hop artists.
Meek Mill trends on social media after going back and forth with Philly artist Poundside Pop 👀
Meek recently exclaimed how he’s the main one who’s been putting Philly artists on, but Poundside Pop challenges his stances and views in certain things pic.twitter.com/PXDDZHXL1b
— My Mixtapez (@mymixtapez) November 16, 2020
Between Poundside Pop and his hometown, Meek Mill is catching heat on Twitter and being labeled a hypocrite just for trying to be positive and calling for an end to the violence.
You can peep the reactions to Meek Mill’s tweets in the gallery below.
Photo: Bernard Smalls / @PhotosByBeanz
Meek Mill Calls For His Hometown To Stop The Violence, Poundside Pop & Philly Says Aht Aht Aht was originally published on hiphopwired.com
