Meek Mill Dragged By His Dream Chasers Chain On Twitter For Dissing Lace Front Wigs

Meek Mill has been enjoying his reemergence on Twitter, but he definitely has too much dip on his chip after dissing lace front wigs. Black women let him know quickly that he definitely played himself.
When it comes to Black women and their hair, Black men do yourselves a favor and mind your business. That is pretty much what the rapper is learning today after proclaiming his hate for lace front wigs on Twitter timeline stating in a tweet “Lace front wigs are wackkkk! I’m protesting them.”
His reasoning for his disdain for lace fronts is because he “hates when you that lace cap line in the front all slicked down and the net in the middle.”
The Black women of Black Twitter let him know that he definitely crossed the line and proceeded to drag the Philly rapper by his Dream Chasers chain. They reminded him they were the ones supporting him and took him back to the time where he was rocking “dusty” braids. Meek did issue a bland apology claiming prior bad experiences with women who rocked them “traumatized” him.
Let this be a lesson to the “Championships” rapper and men when it comes to talking about things about Black women, and you’re not expert on them… DON’T. You can see all the all the Twitter vitriol and his reactions in the gallery below.
Photo: Johnny Nunez / Getty
So you using people using their voice to me get my freedom back from a injustice situation .. about me saying I don’t like the new wig wave 🌊 ok ima dip all this jawn https://t.co/DgNSl9xX1R— Meek Mill (@MeekMill) January 8, 2019
I was hitting something from the back grabbed her hair just to make it a lil rough and it slipped off and ever since It’s been trauma 😂😂 pic.twitter.com/FhrLeutSh5— Meek Mill (@MeekMill) January 8, 2019
I just joke all day I don’t care what people be thinking ..I’m about to go outside and have a normal nice day 😅 people trolled me for years on here it ain’t make me or break me lol https://t.co/5EUCeG2xsu— Meek Mill (@MeekMill) January 8, 2019
No comment you pretty tho 😁 https://t.co/WK98cnNLA1— Meek Mill (@MeekMill) January 8, 2019
Oh cuz you with a lil Spanish girl now 🙄— MayaJanai (@beauty_killls) January 8, 2019
This isn’t a hill you want to die on. 2018 was great for you. Don’t ruin it in 2019 lol.— Billy Dee Crilliams (@crillmatic_) January 8, 2019
And we’re still going to wear them. 😂 pic.twitter.com/3jql4P7now— Ash (@Earth_To_Ashh) January 8, 2019
Gone now Meek Luther King, We ain’t bothering you let us make it. pic.twitter.com/ArvX2Ot55k— BLACK WOMEN STAN ACCOUNT (@TheDjLavish) January 8, 2019
Ok this because you mess with that Spanish girl now? pic.twitter.com/QV9ozGJGT0— meme (@mercedessaniyah) January 8, 2019
Meek face pic.twitter.com/2eqPIRlnwu— Chardea Moore (@_chardeaa) January 8, 2019
🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣 but you only date Latin girls, shouldn’t matter to you— ladypat (@ladypat52612885) January 8, 2019
i’m copping a lace front fuck meek mill— La Rubia (@Slayna_) January 8, 2019
Idc if it’s a lace front a silk front a velvet front or a Velcro front bring your beautiful black ass here girl 🥰🥰😘💁🏾♀️— Linx-Da-Chef 👨🏾🍳 (@BiggusHater) January 8, 2019
🤦🏽♀️What you got against wigs? #AskMeek pic.twitter.com/9ZeDAwIV0v— Britty Witty (@BritSavy97) January 8, 2019
Wigs are accessory for woman. Like a pair of shoes. Trust me we have hair. Nicki,Bey ,Rihanna and your regular Brooklyn, Harlem, Philly chick has hair too. FOH. And trust me the Becky’s are rocking lace fronts and closures too. They stay with the clip ons— Carol Mckelvie (@carolmckelvie1) January 8, 2019
They coming for you bro. You said the wrong thing🤦🏽♀️🤦🏽♀️🤦🏽♀️🤦🏽♀️— Assatta1997 (@Sharnet8) January 8, 2019
Mhm ok... if you still had them dusty braids that looked like locs we would protest that to🤦🏾♀️ anyway #Teamnatural , but ima still wear my wigs as a protective style🤷🏾♀️ I said what I said😴— 🌴BAD 🇭🇹GYAL🌴 (@BadGalBriBri_35) January 8, 2019
Meek Mill is using the voice he gained from his prison activism to berate women. And I’m sure if you get to the root of it, it’ll be black women he’s really coming for.— beauty. spirit. light. (@EniolaHu) January 8, 2019
Those aren't.. la- pic.twitter.com/ZHbvfnFRwG— Young Neptune 🖖🏽 (@Neptonik_45) January 8, 2019
Like damn I just discovered lacefronts and how to lay em, now he talking about they wack 🤦🏾♀️— MayaJanai (@beauty_killls) January 8, 2019
You’re right they were regular wigs 😂😂 pic.twitter.com/qOKi5FmmEz— Daphne (@celebriD) January 8, 2019
Guess I’m deleting your album 😭😭— inspire💕 (@Bella_Shayyy) January 8, 2019