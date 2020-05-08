Meek Mill Falls For Master Troll Tekashi 6ix9ine’s Trap, Twitter Says He’s Just BIG MAD

Notorious troll and profession snitch Tekashi made his return to the world of Hip-Hop, and the internet is buzzing, but one rapper, in particular, is not happy to see him back.

Tekashi 6ix9ine teased that he would be back to his trolling ways and dropping new music Friday (May.8), and he most certainly stuck. The rapper returned with his new track “GOOBA,” which you can head over to YouTube and peep cause we ain’t sharing it. He also hopped on Instagram Live as because YouTube crashed and an astounding 1.9 million people checked in to hear him singing oops, we meant speaking.

Anyway, Meek Mill wasn’t here for all of the nonsense and made it perfectly clear in his tweets. Fresh off having a new seed, on his birthday at that, Meek made it clear in a tweet that he hoped 6ix9ine was going on live to apologize to people he snitched on.

I hope that rat going live to apologize to the people he told on or the victim….. Y’all forgot that fast a “rat” killed nipsey he wasn’t suppose to be on the streets! That’s the only thing ima day because he’s dead… left his baby mom and child like a coward as targets! — Meek Mill (@MeekMill) May 8, 2020

Tekashi wasted no time and responding on Instagram, basically calling Meek a hater.

The 6ix9ine games have begun… he just fired a shot back at Meek Mill ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/kK5JUTcx5G — T Bag (@Bagwell40394641) May 8, 2020

Meek fell for the trap and reacted on Twitter in a series of tweets calling Tekashi’s new song trash and super trash in two separate tweets telling fans to go listen to Lil Durk and Nav’s new projects.

And that new song trashhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhh! We heard that bullshit lol — Meek Mill (@MeekMill) May 8, 2020

Shit superrrrr trashhhhhhhhhhh …. you gone up a 100 shots 😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂 stop turn Durkio and nav back on! — Meek Mill (@MeekMill) May 8, 2020

Meek wasn’t done there, making sure to point he got more money that 6ix9ine and pointing out that informant was “sending hits on n*ggas wit real killers.”

I got wayyyyyyyyyyyy more money too don’t even bring that up … I don’t do the internet numbers we do the bank! — Meek Mill (@MeekMill) May 8, 2020

Nigga was sending hits on niggas wit real killers we don’t feel sorry for you we don’t understand … you was sending hits on camera!! — Meek Mill (@MeekMill) May 8, 2020

Unfortunately for Meek, Twitter is out here clowning him and saying he is BIG MAD that Tekashi is back and “broke the internet.” Damn Meek, you can peep the reactions in the gallery below.

—

Photo: Bernard Smalls (@PhotosByBeanz) / @JustInMyView

Meek Mill Falls For Master Troll Tekashi 6ix9ine’s Trap, Twitter Says He’s Just BIG MAD was originally published on hiphopwired.com