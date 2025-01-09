Close
News

Meek Mill Receives Backlash After Tweeting About LA Wildfire

Published on January 9, 2025
Comment

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Garden State Hardwood Classic: Seton Hall v Rutgers

Source: G Fiume / Getty

If not knowing how to read a room was a person, it would be Meek Mill. In the midst of celebrities sending their thoughts and prayers to everyone in Los Angeles being effected by the wildfire, it was the king of Philly’s turn. Meek stated, “Prayers to la I never knew about fire trauma until my house caught on fire…. I was smelling fire in my sleep jumping up for 3 years… I didnt know that type of trauma existed, so I was just dealing with it as a kid!”

Although his heart was in the right place, some people were not feeling that tweet. Users online felt like the rapper was trying to somehow make this tragedy in Los Angeles about him and was insensitive to those going through it. Meek Mill has been getting clowned by internet trolls for a minute now. From some wild tweets he’s posted over the years, to taking an L when he lost a bet to Michael Rubin and had to bunny hop on the court—he’s been the punchline for a lot of jokes. People love to troll him, and they don’t let up. But Meek keeps his head up, sometimes laughing it off or staying quiet. Even though he’s always the butt of jokes, he still stays strong, showing that no matter what they say, he’s not going anywhere.

Check out some reactions of Meek Mill’s California wildfire tweets below.

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

https://x.com/nimisinterlude/status/1877302141548671035

6.

7.

8.

9.

10.

11.

12.

13.

14.

15.

Meek Mill Receives Backlash After Tweeting About LA Wildfire was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Stories from HB

    More from The Urban Daily

    You May Also Like

    83rd Annual Golden Globe Awards - Press Room

    Teyana Taylor, Wunmi Mosaku, Delroy Lindo, Michael B. Jordan And Ryan Coogler React To Oscar Nominations

    Hello Beautiful - Fashion, Beauty, Lifestyle and Hair Care for Black Women
    Real Housewives Of Potomac, RHOP Reunion, RHOP Season 10 Reunion

    The Ravishing Red #RHOP Reunion Looks Include Dr. Wendy's Sizzling Silhouette, Karen Huger's Crimson Corset & Angel’s Old Hollywood Haute Couture

    Bossip

    Indiana Pacers Must Take Advantage of Golden Opportunity

    93.5 / 107.5 The Fan
    Win A Valentiine's Day Classic Soul Grand Prize Package!

    Win A Valentine's Day Classic Soul Show Grand Prize Package!

    Magic 95.9

    The Urban Daily

    Quick Links

    Legal

    Close