Megan Thee Stallion Bares All Literally & Figuratively For Women’s Health’s “Body Issue”

Megan Thee Stallion is in her rebirth phase, and to celebrate, she bared all on the cover of Women’s Health magazine and left us all collectively saying, D A M N.Showing off her finely tuned physic, Megan Thee Stallion graced the cover of Women’s Health’s “The Body Issue.” The senses tantalizing cover debuted on Wednesday, Apr. 10, and, as expected, set social media timelines ablaze.On the cover, Megan Thee Stallion stuns in the suit she was born in, with wavy jet-black hair and her leg ideally in place to keep things tasteful. In the post on Instagram showing off the cover, Women’s Health wrote in the caption:

“Megan @theestallion has changed She’s a new woman—in both mind and body—thanks to a period of transformation, which included learning how to become the ultimate hype woman for herself. Now, with her third album on the way, hip-hop’s it girl is in her strongest era yet. “I want to see myself grow and be better than I am right now,” she tells WH. “And I will. I know I will.”

Megan Thee Stallion Touches On Her Mental Health Challenges