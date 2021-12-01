CLOSE
Megan Thee Stallion & Cash App Collaborate For “Hot Girl Enterprise” Apparel Line

With Megan Thee Stallion getting into so many new business ventures in her young career, we’re lowkey surprised no one’s alleged her to be a member of Illuminati.

Just a minute after debuting her massively popular Popeye’s “Hot Girl Sauce” and being named Nike’s latest celebrity ambassador, the “Hot Girl Summer” rapper has now announced a new clothing line courtesy of Cash App. The newly released “Hot Girl Enterprise” Cash by Cash App clothing line will feature a t-shirt, biker shorts, and a reversable bucket hat that all bare the phrase “Hot Girl.”

Can’t imagine too many men going crazy for these, but women will love it without a doubt.

All proceeds from the “Hot Girl Enterprise” collection will go toward supporting charitable projects focused on education, housing and health and wellness in Megan’s hometown of Houston as well as across the four corners of the globe. Megan for her part was excited and proud of the collaboration and in a press release expressed as much.

“I’m really proud of this apparel collection with Cash App,” Megan said. “Not only did we create a fierce and stylish look for my Hotties, but we’re also giving back to communities in need in a meaningful way.”

Props.

Head on over to the Cash App website to check out the collection and let us know in the comments section if you’ll be picking up a piece to rock around your hood.

 

