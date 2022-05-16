Megan Thee Stallion, Diddy, Jack Harlow, Silk Sonic & More Perform At 2022 Billboard Music Awards

CLOSE

The 2022 Billboard Music Awards went down in Las Vegas, and the award’s show executive producer, and host, Diddy, promised fun vibes, and thanks to some of the performances, he was right.

Love as he goes by now in these streets kicked off the annual awards show with a performance of a new song called “Gotta Move On,” featuring Bryson Tiller, marking the first time we have seen the Trapsoul creator on a stage in a minute. The song already available for pre-order will live on Diddy’s new album, dropping on his newly minted R&B label LOVE RECORDS.

That wasn’t the only treat Diddy had for viewers and those in attendance, Jack Harlow also hit the stage to perform his hit record and everyone’s favorite song to use in their reels, “First Class,” which also happens to be his first career Billboard Hot 100 No. 1. Diddy would take back control of the microphone for a performance of his classic record “Mo Money, Mo Problems’ featuring Ma$e and the late Notorious B.I.G off his 1997 multi-platinum album, No Way Out. Unfortunately, Ma$e is not currently feeling his former boss, so it’s no surprise he wasn’t on the stage. BUT, to make up for it, Teyana Taylor was on hand to sing the song’s infectious hook.

It wouldn’t have been a Diddy performance if there was no dancing. Joined by his son Christian “King” Combs, the father-son duo teamed up for a dance break that featured Taylor’s 6-year-old daughter Junnie stealing the show after hitting a split showing she is her mother’s daughter.

Diddy wasn’t alone. Silk Sonic hit the stage for a fantastic performance of their remake of “Love’s Train.” Megan Thee Stallion looking good in a Mugler bodysuit, blessed us with a medley of her latest anthem, “Plan B” and “Sweetest Pie,” while Latto came through with the “Big Energy.”

As promised by Diddy ahead of the show, Travis Scott returned to perform his new song “Mafia,” which he could have kept in the cooler. This marked the first time Scott has touched a stage since the horrible Astroworld incident.

Billboard also honored Michael Jackson’s Thriller album and tapped Maxwell to sing a rendition of the classic record “The Lady In My Life.” To close out the show, Afrobeats sensation Burna Boy made sure the night ended on high energy with a medley featuring his hit “Kilometre” and a new song, “Last Last.”

You can peep all of the performances in the gallery below.

Photo: NBC / Getty

Megan Thee Stallion, Diddy, Jack Harlow, Silk Sonic & More Perform At 2022 Billboard Music Awards was originally published on hiphopwired.com