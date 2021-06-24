Megan Thee Stallion wants to make sure all of the hotties show off their body-ody-ody-ody-ody-ody-ody-odies when they hit the pool or the beach this summer.

The Houston rapper who has been tantalizing our senses since ending her brief social media hiatus announced she is teaming up with Fashion Nova again. This time she is dropping a line of eye-catching bikinis that will surely get you all the looks when you step out in them.

The collection comes right on time as everyone is now “back outside” as the pandemic (which is still a thing) is slowly coming to an end, depending on where you are. The 26-year-old rapper announced the line on her Instagram account with a series of photos and, of course, a video of her rocking the collection that boasts an “’80s Miami revival” theme.

The hotties could look forward to engaging in some serious “Thot Sh*t” rocking the tiniest of affordable string bikinis in either black latex ($39.99), sparkling pink ($39.99), and eye-popping neon yellow ($34.99).

If you want to really stand out, there is also a distressed denim “sunsuit” ($39.99) complemented with a thong bottom to make sure those cheeks are out.

Fellas, it’s definitely going to be a hot girl summer, and we can thank Megan Thee Stallion and Fashion Nova for making it happen.

You can see more photos of Thee Stallion in her itsy bitsy teenie weenie bikinis in the gallery below.

—

Photo: Fashion Nova / Megan Thee Stallion x Fashion Nova Bikini Line

Megan Thee Stallion Flaunts Her Signature Curves & Cake In New Fashion Nova Bikini Line was originally published on hiphopwired.com