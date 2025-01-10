Close
News

Megan Thee Stallion Granted 5-Year Restraining Order

Megan Thee Stallion Granted Restraining Order After Giving Moving Testimony, X Reacts

Published on January 10, 2025
Comment

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Tory Lanez and Megan Thee Stallion

Source: Bernard Smalls / @PhotosByBeanz / Tory Lanez / Megan Thee Stallion

Megan Thee Stallion has scored another significant victory in her ongoing battle against convicted felon Tory Lanez. Megan Thee Stallion convinced a Los Angeles judge that Canadian Yosemite Sam continued to be a nuisance even while behind bars and was granted a five-year restraining order against Tory Lanez.
HipHopDX reports that a restraining order prohibits Lanez, who is currently serving a 10-year prison sentence for shooting Thee Stallion in July 2020, from “harassing, intimidating or threatening the Houston rapper in any way until at least January 9, 2030.” The singer/rapper must stay 100 yards away from the Houston Hip-Hop star.

Related Stories

The website reports that Megan Thee Stallion spoke via Zoom during the Thursday, January 9 hearing. Shee delivered emotional testimony describing the emotional toll Lanez’s conduct has taken on her. She broke down into tears as she described not leaving her house out of fear of harassment from Lanez and his supporters.

Rolling Stone shared that testimony, writing:

“I haven’t been at peace since I been shot, and I’m just trying to be un-harassed — not only by the person who shot me, but by the people he’s been paying to continue to harass me.”

“I probably won’t ever have my own peace about the situation,” Thee Stallion said, “but I just really want the harassment from the person who shot me to stop.”

“I barely leave my house,” she continued. “I leave my house for work. But I’m not good in social situations anymore because I think everybody hates me at this point because of everything that he’s done and said about me after the shooting,” she said. “I’m just always nervous. I never had anxiety before this. I’m just a nervous wreck all the time.”

“I’m scared that even when he gets out of jail, he’s going to still be upset with me, and I don’t know if he’s going to continue being violent toward me. Because even from behind bars, he keeps showing me that he can get to me.”

https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js Hopefully, this restraining order will bring Thee Stallion some much-needed peace. As expected, social media is sounding off about the latest developments in the Megan Thee Stallion / Tory Lanez situation. You can see those reactions in the gallery below. window.addEventListener(‘interaction’, function () { setTimeout(function () { var s = document.createElement(‘script’), el = document.getElementsByTagName(‘script’)[ 0 ]; s.async = true; s.src = ‘https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js&#8217;; el.parentNode.insertBefore(s, el); }, 1000) });

1. Exactly

2. Then there was that infamous video

3. Boom

4. Never fails

5. Chill

6. You think?

7. Always

8. A required viewing

9.

10.

Megan Thee Stallion Granted Restraining Order After Giving Moving Testimony, X Reacts was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Stories from HB

    More from The Urban Daily

    You May Also Like

    83rd Annual Golden Globe Awards - Press Room

    Teyana Taylor, Wunmi Mosaku, Delroy Lindo, Michael B. Jordan And Ryan Coogler React To Oscar Nominations

    Hello Beautiful - Fashion, Beauty, Lifestyle and Hair Care for Black Women
    Real Housewives Of Potomac, RHOP Reunion, RHOP Season 10 Reunion

    The Ravishing Red #RHOP Reunion Looks Include Dr. Wendy's Sizzling Silhouette, Karen Huger's Crimson Corset & Angel’s Old Hollywood Haute Couture

    Bossip

    Indiana Pacers Must Take Advantage of Golden Opportunity

    93.5 / 107.5 The Fan
    Win A Valentiine's Day Classic Soul Grand Prize Package!

    Win A Valentine's Day Classic Soul Show Grand Prize Package!

    Magic 95.9

    The Urban Daily

    Quick Links

    Legal

    Close