Megan Thee Stallion Granted Restraining Order After Giving Moving Testimony, X Reacts

reports HipHopDX that a restraining order prohibits Lanez, who is currently serving a 10-year prison sentence for shooting Thee Stallion in July 2020, from “harassing, intimidating or threatening the Houston rapper in any way until at least January 9, 2030.”

Rolling Stone shared that testimony, writing:

Love The Urban Daily? Get more! Join the The Urban Daily Newsletter In Content Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription. We care about your data. See our privacy policy.

Megan Thee Stallion has scored another significant victory in her ongoing battle against convicted felon Tory Lanez Megan Thee Stallion convinced a Los Angeles judge that Canadian Yosemite Sam continued to be a nuisance even while behind bars and was granted a five-year restraining order against Tory Lanez.The singer/rapper must stay 100 yards away from the Houston Hip-Hop star.The website reports that Megan Thee Stallion spoke via Zoom during the Thursday, January 9 hearing. Shee delivered emotional testimony describing the emotional toll Lanez’s conduct has taken on her. She broke down into tears as she described not leaving her house out of fear of harassment from Lanez and his supporters.

“I haven’t been at peace since I been shot, and I’m just trying to be un-harassed — not only by the person who shot me, but by the people he’s been paying to continue to harass me.”

“I probably won’t ever have my own peace about the situation,” Thee Stallion said, “but I just really want the harassment from the person who shot me to stop.”

“I barely leave my house,” she continued. “I leave my house for work. But I’m not good in social situations anymore because I think everybody hates me at this point because of everything that he’s done and said about me after the shooting,” she said. “I’m just always nervous. I never had anxiety before this. I’m just a nervous wreck all the time.”

“I’m scared that even when he gets out of jail, he’s going to still be upset with me, and I don’t know if he’s going to continue being violent toward me. Because even from behind bars, he keeps showing me that he can get to me.”

Here’s Megan Thee Stallion’s new restraining order against Tory Lanez, which prohibits any contact “directly or indirectly.” Full story: https://t.co/uMSPkufvan pic.twitter.com/yBRi6IGoVa — Meghann Cuniff (@meghanncuniff) January 10, 2025