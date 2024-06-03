Close
News

Megan Thee Stallion Unveils 'MEGAN' Album Cover, X Reacts

Megan Thee Stallion Signals Rebirth In Cover Art For New Album ‘MEGAN,’ Reactions Are Mixed

Published on June 3, 2024
Comment

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Megan The Stallion Unveils 'MEGAN' Album Cover, X Reacts

Source: Steve Jennings / Getty /Megan Thee Stallion

After months of teasing fans, specifically the Hotties, Megan Thee Stallion unveiled the cover art for her new album, MEGAN. Megan Thee Stallion is officially in her self-titled album era. After keeping fans in suspense for months, dropping two singles, “HISS” and “BOA,” and her Megan Monday freestyles, Thee Stallion surprised fans by dropping the cover art and the June 28 release date for her new album MEGAN taken by David LaChapelle.
The Houston rapper has been hinting at this next project being a sort of rebirth, with analogies like shedding skin, like a snake, but on the MEGAN’s covert art, she is blooming and coming out of her cocoon like the butterfly she is. https://www.instagram.com/p/C7vJZ9lOElB/ The announcement comes after her Hot Girl Summer tour, featuring her “Wanna Be” collaborator GloRilla, hit a snag during its Atlanta stop. Due to a massive water main break, Thee Stallion had to postpone her Friday and Saturday shows before finally taking the stage on Sunday, ending the drought her ATL Hotties were enduring.

Reactions To MEAGAN’s Cover Are Mixed

The reactions to MEAGAN’s cover are as polarizing as the House of Representatives or Senate voting on a policy with most of the Hotties absolutely loving it, while the rapper from Queen’s fanbase and others are going all out to call it all types of trash. One account on X, formerly Twitter, wrote about the MEAGAN album artwork, “this is absolutely ugly.” “BEST FEMALE RAP ALBUM RELEASED THIS DECADE ALREADY!!!” a fan wrote on X after feasting their eyes on the artwork.
We are truly getting the Hot Girl Summer we have been denied for so long. We’re not counting that single. Megan The Stallion is giving us a proper reboot. You can see more reactions in the gallery below, good and bad.

1. This fan has spoken

2. We see the vision

3. Interesting

4. Lol, we're not ready

5. Some confusion

6. Tears

7. Juicy J approves

8.

9.

10.

11.

12.

13.

14.

15.

16.

https://twitter.com/NotTramBraxton/status/1797458608701268420

Megan Thee Stallion Signals Rebirth In Cover Art For New Album ‘MEGAN,’ Reactions Are Mixed was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Stories from HB

    More from The Urban Daily

    You May Also Like

    LaQuan Smith - Front Row & Backstage - September 2025 New York Fashion Week

    Whew Lawd! The Hottest Thirst Traps Of The Week, Vol. 127

    Bossip
    Ralph Lauren - Runway - Milan Fashion Week - Menswear Fall/Winter 2026-2027

    Tyson Beckford Is Still Fine, Ralph Lauren Is Still Timeless, & This Milan Menswear Moment Is Everything

    Hello Beautiful - Fashion, Beauty, Lifestyle and Hair Care for Black Women
    NFL: OCT 19 Dolphins at Browns

    List Of NFL Coaches, Coordinators, and GMs Hired In 2026

    93.5 / 107.5 The Fan
    Win A Valentiine's Day Classic Soul Grand Prize Package!

    Win A Valentine's Day Classic Soul Show Grand Prize Package!

    Magic 95.9

    The Urban Daily

    Quick Links

    Legal

    Close