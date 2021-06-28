Megan Thee Stallion Takes Home 4 BET Awards, DaBaby Gets Dust, Full List of Winners & Reactions

Megan Thee Stallion put on for the hotties and Houston during the 2021 BET Awards.

The BET Awards marked its triumphant return but safe and fully-vaxxed return with its first live show with a studio audience Sunday evening (Jun.28) in Los Angeles, California. Going into the “culture’s biggest night,” Megan Thee Stallion, along with her former favorite rapper to collaborate with DaBaby, were poised to have themselves a good ass night, each earning seven nominations.

In the end, it was Thee Stallion and the hotties who wound up getting the last laugh in freshly minted “beef” between the two rappers that played out during the night. Following a rather mediocre performance from the DaBaby where we could hear his background track louder than him, Megan Thee Stallion hit the stage, showed up, and showed out in front of a diamond vagina during her senses-tantalizing performance of her summer banger “Thot Sh*t.”

While the DaBaby didn’t win in any of the categories he was nominated in, Megan Thee Stallion left the Microsoft Theater with four new statues to add to her growing collection, taking home the award for Viewer’s Choice Award, Best Collaboration, and Video of The Year for “WAP” with a now very pregnant Cardi B, and the highly coveted Best Female Hip-hop Artist trophy.

The drama between Megan Thee Stallion and DaBaby was clearly visible during DJ Khaled’s performance of a medley of songs off his latest album Khaled, Khaled. Khaled utilized all of the artists in the building that appeared on his album and had many believing that he somehow managed to get both rappers to grace the stage.

Well, he did, sort of.

Both rappers did share the same stage during the performance of his song “I Did It,” which he and ESPN are still trying to convince us is the new “All I Do Is Win.” Megan Thee Stallion didn’t disappoint, masterfully laying down her verse and successfully making Khaled look insanely small while standing next to her.

What stole the moment was Megan The Stallion quickly exiting stage left after her verse so she wouldn’t have to be on the stage with DaBaby letting us know that things between the two rappers are still contentious.

That “stank ass walk” Thee Stallion boastfully rapped about having was on full display, and we were thoroughly entertained.

Other winners from the night include:

Lifetime Achievement BET Award – Queen Latifah

Shine a Light Award – Darnella Frazier

Album of the Year: Jazmine Sullivan – Heaux Tales

Best Female R&B / Pop Artist – H.E.R.

Best Male R&B / Pop Artist – Chris Brown

Best Male Hip-hop Artist – Lil Baby

Best New Artist – Giveon

Best Group – Silk Sonic

Dr. Bobby Jones Best Gospel/Inspirational Award: Kirk Franklin – “Strong God”

BET HER Award: SZA – “Good Days”

Video Director of the Year – Bruno Mars & Florent Déchard

Best International Act – Burna Boy (Nigeria)

Viewer’s Choice: Best New International Act: Bree Runway — United Kingdom

Best Movie – Judas and the Black Messiah

Best Actress – Andra Day

Best Actor – Chadwick Boseman

Youngstars Award – Marsai Martin

Sportswoman of the Year Award – Naomi Osaka

Sportsman of the Year Award – Lebron James

You can peep more reactions from the night in the gallery below.

—

Photo: Paras Griffin / Getty

Megan Thee Stallion Takes Home 4 BET Awards, DaBaby Gets Dust, Full List of Winners & Reactions was originally published on hiphopwired.com