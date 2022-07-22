Megan Thee Stallion Teams Up With The Toxic King Future On New Single “Pressurelicious”

CLOSE

Megan Thee Stallion Teams Up With Future On “Pressurelicious”

Megan Thee Stallion is making sure we have another hot girl summer with the arrival of her latest single, “Pressurelicious.”

The leader of the Hot Girls has been quite busy this summer. Megan Thee Stallion has been hitting the music festival circuit with a fury showing off those knees and twerking all over the globe. At the same damn time, she has been pushing out new music at a feverish pace, kicking things off with her anthem for the ladies, “Plan B,” and her Dua Lipa-assisted single “Sweetest Pie.”

Now, she is back and is teaming up with the king of toxicity Future on “Pressurelicious.” The HitKidd-produced song is pretty short, clocking in at just under 3-minutes. The two artists celebrate strong and confident women from two perspectives on the track. On one end, you have Thee Stallion rapping on behalf of women and Future being the man who is not afraid of dealing with a powerful woman.

This approach is something new for Future because of his history regarding the opposite sex.

Megan Thee Stallion opened up about working with Future in an interview with Rolling Stone revealing that the “March Madness” crafter is one of her favorite rappers.

“He just so f*cking ratchet!” Thee Stallion said. “He is unapologetically himself. I appreciate that about anybody who gets up and has to do anything in the public eye. Anybody who has to read about their life online every day and deal with so many energies and can put it out into their music and do it gracefully, I feel like you deserve your flowers.”

The song was also accompanied by a tantalizing visualizer that you SHOULD watch below that will have you clutching your pearls.

The Hotties are also chiming in about the record. Peep those reactions in the gallery below.

Photo: David Wolff – Patrick / Getty

