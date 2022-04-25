Megan Thee Stallion Tells Gayle King Tory Lanez Offered Her $1M To Keep Quiet After Shooting

CLOSE

Megan Thee Stallion is speaking out about the Tory Lanez shooting incident and she dropped some potentially damaging information.

Sunday (Apr.25), CBS Mornings had Twitter buzzing when it shared a clip from its upcoming interview with Megan Thee Stallion. Monday (Apr.25), the full interview dropped, and the Houston rapper shared details about the shooting incident with Gayle King.

In what could be bad news for Tory Lanez in the upcoming trial, Thee Stallion claims the pint-sized rapper/singer offered her $1,000,000 to keep quiet after allegedly shooting her in the foot. The rapper, born Megan Pete, told King that she initially told police she stepped on glass because she was afraid the police would open fire on them.

Thee Stallion dropped these bombshell allegations and details while fighting back tears during the interview. “I look down at my feet, and I’m like, ‘Oh my God.’ I’m really bleeding,” the “Plan B” rapper said.

“He said, ‘I’m so sorry. Please don’t tell nobody. I’ll give y’all $1 million if y’all don’t say nothing,’” Thee Stallion revealed. “And I’m like, ‘What are you talking about? Why are you offering me money right now? Help me. And if you’re sorry, just help me.”

Thee Stallion recalled that when police arrived on the scene, there were “many” of them, including helicopters.

“I was like, ‘Oh my God, we’re all about to die.’ The George Floyd incident had just happened,” Thee Stallion said to King. “The police are definitely very much shoot first, ask questions after. So I’m like, it’s a hot gun in the car, I’m bleeding, I’ve been shot, they’re about to kill somebody. Like, something bad is about to happen.”

Thee Stallion told King she kept up the stepped-on glass story until the cops left the hospital, and that’s when the doctors revealed she had bullet fragments and is frustrated that people continue to doubt her story.

“I’m the one who said I stepped on glass,” Thee Stallion said. “I was lying to protect all of us. Sometimes I wish I really would’ve never said that.” And yes, Thee Stallion has receipts. The medical report plus text messages from Megan’s friend saying Tory shot her add strength to her already strong argument.

Megan Thee Stallion also expressed fear of being badly injured, ending her career, and losing her life and stated that she and Lanez were not in a romantic relationship.

As expected, social media is reacting to the interview with some still doubting Thee Stallion’s story but there are many, particularly Black women pointing out the obvious hypocrisy when it comes to believing Megan Thee Stallion and defending her.

“Megan Thee Stallion is a global superstar and can barely get empathy and support when she alleges violence and trauma against her. Imagine what normal women have to do to be heard,” music journalist Sowmya Krishnamurthy tweeted.

You can peep more reactions to the Megan Thee Stallion interview in the gallery below.

