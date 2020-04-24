Megan Thee Stallion & Tory Lanez Feeling The Hotties Wrath For Failing At Social Distancing

Twitter is dead serious about staying safe during the coronavirus epidemic. Tory Lanez and Megan Thee Stallion found that out the hard way.

Social media is side-eying both Megan and Tory after the Canadian artist popped up at her crib despite strict social distancing guidelines. Initially, when states first put them in place, events that warranted large crowds was the first to go, then gatherings with more than 100 people, the number went down to 30 and then 10. Now basically, its highly recommended that you don’t interact with anyone outside of your immediate family.

Megan and Tory said forget the rules and decided her co-hosting an episode of Tory’s ridiculously popular Instagram Live show, Quarantine Radio is worth the Rona risk. In a clip shared by The Shaderoom, Megan can be seen teaching Lanez how to properly do a TikTok dance but grows frustrated because he can’t seem to get the moves down.

While they were “kiking,” Twitter proceeded to call both artists for being irresponsible and doing a piss poor job of social distancing and deservingly so.

Why are Tory Lanez and Megan together right now. This is not social distancing. Lmao — Yanna The Love (@yannaluv_) April 24, 2020

