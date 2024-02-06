Megan Thee Stallion Twerks & Sips Henny Through A Straw On IG Live To Celebrate “Hiss” Going No.1

Megan Thee Stallion celebrated her blistering single “Hiss,” earning the top spot on the charts in the most Megan Thee Stallion way possible.The leader of the Hot Girl movement celebrated her “diss” track snaking its way to the top of Billboard’s Hot 100 chart this week, giving her first solo no.1 record.She has no.1 songs before with the Cardi B-assisted “WAP” and Savage remix featuring Beyoncé. In the caption for an Instagram post celebrating the major career accomplishment, she wrote:

We made so much HISSTORY with this one! JU remember we used to sit at your living room table making beats! Now we got our first # 1 together!!! @liljumadedabeat I think me and @bankrollgotit met during an intense game of paper rock scissors at a party in 2021 and we’ve been locked in ever since. Thank you to everyone that ran it up !!! Im so thankful, so grateful, so appreciative !!! Hotties we got THEE ALBUM AND THEE HOT GIRL SUMMER TOUR NEXT. Lets stay focused and stay positive and keep going up !!! Ps. YES IM ABOUT TO START PLANNING THEE HOTTIE PARTY LETS GET THE HENNESSYYYY.

Love The Urban Daily? Get more! Join the The Urban Daily Newsletter In Content Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription. We care about your data. See our privacy policy.

Twerking & Henny