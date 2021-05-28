Megan Thee Stallion,DaBaby Lead 2021 BET Awards Nominations, Twitter Feels Chika & Flo Milli Were Snubbed

The nominations for the 2021 BET Awards have been announced, and Megan Thee Stallion and her work husband DaBaby could have a HUGE night.
You would be stone-cold hating if you didn’t think the two chart-topping rappers are not deserving of the seven nominations they each garnered, giving them the most of any artist who was nominated this year. Both have been putting in the work even while the world was put on pause by the COVID-19 pandemic.
Megan Thee Stallion is coming off three Grammy wins and could get even more hardware. She is up for Best Female Hip-Hop Artist, Video of the Year (“WAP”), Album of the Year (Good News), Viewer’s Choice Award (“Savage Remix”), and Best Collaboration for her features with DaBaby (“Cry Baby”) and Cardi B (“WAP”).
DaBaby, who treated the previous BET Awards show as his coming-out party, is up for Best Male Hip Hop Artist, Album of the Year (Blame It on Baby), and four nods for Best Collaboration for his features alongside Roddy Ricch (“Rockstar”), Megan Thee Stallion (“Cry Baby”), Pop Smoke & Lil Baby (“For the Night”), and Jack Harlow (“Whats Poppin Remix”).
Not to be outdone, Cardi B and Drake each scored 5 nominations. Bardi could take home a BET Award for either Best Female Hip Hop Artist, Best Collaboration, and Video of the Year for “WAP” and “Up.” Drake earned Best Collaboration, Best Male Hip Hop Artist, and Video of the Year nominations for his Lil Durk assisted track “Laugh Now Cry Later,” off his pushed-back album Certified Lover Boy.
Behind them is Bruno Mars, Anderson .Paak, Chloe x Halle and Chris Brown, who each earned 4 nominations. H.E.R, the late Pop Smoke, and The Weeknd each scored two nominations.
But as always, with these nominations comes reactions in the form of tweets calling out certain people being undeserving of being nominated in the first place and, of course, snubs. The most contentious category seems to the Best Female Hip-Hop Artist category, with many feeling Coi Leray should not have been nominated while artists like Flo Milli and Chika were snubbed.
Chika voiced her frustration on Twitter.
Well, then.
You can peep the full list of nominations and reactions to them below.
2021 BET AWARDS NOMINATIONS
ALBUM OF THE YEAR
After Hours – The Weeknd
Blame It on Baby – DaBaby
Good News – Megan Thee Stallion
Heaux Tales – Jazmine Sullivan
King’s Disease – Nas
Ungodly Hour – Chloe X Halle
BEST COLLABORATION
Cardi B ft. Megan Thee Stallion – “WAP”
DaBaby ft. Roddy Ricch – “Rockstar”
DJ Khaled ft. Drake – “Popstar”
Jack Harlow ft. DaBaby, Tory Lanez & Lil Wayne – “Whats Poppin (Remix)”
Megan Thee Stallion ft. DaBaby – “Cry Baby”
Pop Smoke ft. Lil Baby & DaBaby – “For the Night”
BEST FEMALE R&B/POP ARTIST
Beyoncé
H.E.R.
Jazmine Sullivan
Jhené Aiko
Summer Walker
SZA
BEST MALE R&B/POP ARTIST
6LACK
Anderson .Paak
Chris Brown
Giveon
Tank
The Weeknd
BEST NEW ARTIST
Coi Leray
Flo Milli
Giveon
Jack Harlow
Latto
Pooh Shiesty
BEST GROUP
21 Savage & Metro Boomin
Chloe X Halle
Chris Brown & Young Thug
City Girls
Migos
Silk Sonic
BEST FEMALE HIP HOP ARTIST
Cardi B
Coi Leray
Doja Cat
Megan Thee Stallion
Latto
Saweetie
BEST MALE HIP HOP ARTIST
DaBaby
Drake
J. Cole
Jack Harlow
Lil Baby
Pop Smoke
DR. BOBBY JONES BEST GOSPEL/INSPIRATIONAL AWARD
Bebe Winans – “In Jesus Name”
Cece Winans – “Never Lost”
H.E.R. – “Hold Us Together”
Kirk Franklin – “Strong God”
Marvin Sapp – “Thank You For It All”
Tamela Mann – “Touch From You”
BET HER AWARD
Alicia Keys ft. Khalid – “So Done”
Brandy ft. Chance The Rapper – “Baby Mama”
Bri Steves – “Anti Queen”
Chloe X Halle – “Baby Girl”
Ciara ft. Ester Dean – “Rooted”
SZA – “Good Days”
BEST INTERNATIONAL ACT
Aya Nakamura (France)
Burna Boy (Nigeria)
Diamond Platnumz (Tanzania)
Emicida (Brazil)
Headie One (Uk)
Wizkid (Nigeria)
Young T & Bugsey (Uk)
Youssoupha (France)
VIEWER’S CHOICE AWARD
Cardi B ft. Megan Thee Stallion – “WAP”
Chris Brown & Young Thug – “Go Crazy”
DaBaby ft. Roddy Ricch – “Rockstar”
DJ Khaled ft. Drake – “Popstar”
Drake ft. Lil Durk – “Laugh Now Cry Later”
Lil Baby – “The Bigger Picture”
Megan Thee Stallion ft. Beyoncé – “Savage (Remix)”
Silk Sonic – “Leave the Door Open”
VIDEO OF THE YEAR
Cardi B – “Up”
Cardi B ft. Megan Thee Stallion – “WAP”
Chloe X Halle – “Do It”
Chris Brown & Young Thug – “Go Crazy”
Drake ft. Lil Durk – “Laugh Now Cry Later”
Silk Sonic – “Leave the Door Open”
VIDEO DIRECTOR OF THE YEAR
Benny Boom
Bruno Mars and Florent Déchard
Cole Bennett
Colin Tilley
Dave Meyers
Hype Williams
BEST MOVIE
Coming 2 America
Judas And The Black Messiah
Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom
One Night In Miami…
Soul
The United States vs. Billie Holiday
BEST ACTRESS
Andra Day
Angela Bassett
Issa Rae
Jurnee Smollett
Viola Davis
Zendaya
BEST ACTOR
Aldis Hodge
Chadwick Boseman
Damson Idris
Daniel Kaluuya
Eddie Murphy
Lakeith Stanfield
YOUNGSTARS AWARD
Alex R. Hibbert
Ethan Hutchison
Lonnie Chavis
Marsai Martin
Michael Epps
Storm Reid
SPORTSWOMAN OF THE YEAR AWARD
A’ja Wilson
Candace Parker
Claressa Shields
Naomi Osaka
Serena Williams
Skylar Diggins-smith
SPORTSMAN OF THE YEAR AWARD
Kyrie Irving
Lebron James
Patrick Mahomes
Russell Westbrook
Russell Wilson
Stephen Curry
Megan Thee Stallion,DaBaby Lead 2021 BET Awards Nominations, Twitter Feels Chika & Flo Milli Were Snubbed was originally published on hiphopwired.com
1.
Her first? Wow
2.
Oh no.
3.
That’s wild.
4.
Uh oh.
5.
Welp.