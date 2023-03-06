CLOSE

Melle Mel is a living legend of Hip-Hop and should be regarded as one of the culture’s foundational stars for his massive contributions. However, the Furious Five frontman is coming under fire on Twitter after recent comments he made about the genre recently surfaced.

Melle Mel, 61, was a recent guest on The Art of Dialogue and several clips from the chat have since gone viral.

One comment, in particular, was Mel stating that other rappers don’t want to rap like Kendrick Lamar despite several instances of some rappers taking some of K-Dot’s vocal formula over the past decade. Mel was speaking about the recent list of the best rappers in the game published by Billboard.

Mel then launched into an assault on Eminem, stating that the Detroit lyricist is only lauded as much as he is due to him being a white rapper. Mel also concluded that Busta Rhymes is a better rapper overall than Jay-Z along with other quips.

As a result of Mel’s comments, fans on Twitter are taking note of the fact that the founding member of Grandmaster Flash and the Furious Five has been critical of Hip-Hop acts with one clip in particular where Method Man of the Wu-Tang Clan expressed that Melle Mel seemingly mistreated him despite Meth showing respect.

Mel also took another shot at Jay-Z, saying that the late Tupac “2Pac” Shakur had a larger impact on Hip-Hop than the Brooklyn rapper. Each of these clips has garnered a flurry of responses as expected. And this isn’t the first time Melle Mel has taken aim at his predecessors.

Keep scrolling to see some of the reactions to Melle Mel blasting Hip-Hop’s modern era below.

—

Photo: Johnny Nunez / Getty

The post Melle Mel Faces Wrath Of Hip-Hop Twitter Over Recent Comments appeared first on The Latest Hip-Hop News, Music and Media | Hip-Hop Wired.

Melle Mel Faces Wrath Of Hip-Hop Twitter Over Recent Comments was originally published on hiphopwired.com