Close
News

Memphis Comedian Whyte Folkz Passes Away In Car Accident

Published on January 21, 2026
Comment

Share this

Share this link via

Or copy link

Memphis Comedian Whyte Folkz Passes Away In Car Accident

Source: @whytefolkz901 / Instagram

Memphis legend Whyte Folkz has died following a car accident, according to sources.

The outlet confirmed that the multi-talented influencer passed away after being involved in a motorcycle accident in a suburb of Memphis. Before the confirmation, rumors had circulated online regarding his condition, but it has now confirmed that he passed away in a tragic accident. Jimmy McMahan, also known as “Whyte Folkz” built a strong following through his comedy skits, ventures into music, and his well-respected presence in Memphis.

Known for his humor and his raw energy, he became a figure online and in the city’s entertainment scene.

The Memphis comedian’s family put out a statement through his GoFundMe regarding his death:

“Tonight, January 19, 2026, our family experienced an unimaginable loss. My brother, Whitefolkz, tragically passed away in a motorcycle accident. He was taken from us far too soon, and our hearts are broken. Whitefolkz was more than a brother—he was a son, a friend, and a light to everyone who knew him. His laughter, loyalty, and love will never be forgotten. He lived with passion and left a lasting impression on all our lives.”

Also adding that they appreciate the support they have been given during this tough time, “We are deeply grateful for the love, support, and kindness we’ve already received. Thank you for helping us honor Whitefolkz and keep his memory alive.”

More details surrounding the accident have not yet publicly released.

Memphis Comedian Whyte Folkz Passes Away In Car Accident was originally published on hiphopwired.com

1.

Memphis Comedian Whyte Folkz Passes Away In Car Accident was originally published on hiphopwired.com

2.

Memphis Comedian Whyte Folkz Passes Away In Car Accident was originally published on hiphopwired.com

3.

Memphis Comedian Whyte Folkz Passes Away In Car Accident was originally published on hiphopwired.com

4.

Memphis Comedian Whyte Folkz Passes Away In Car Accident was originally published on hiphopwired.com

5.

Memphis Comedian Whyte Folkz Passes Away In Car Accident was originally published on hiphopwired.com

6.

Memphis Comedian Whyte Folkz Passes Away In Car Accident was originally published on hiphopwired.com

7.

Memphis Comedian Whyte Folkz Passes Away In Car Accident was originally published on hiphopwired.com

8.

Memphis Comedian Whyte Folkz Passes Away In Car Accident was originally published on hiphopwired.com

9.

Memphis Comedian Whyte Folkz Passes Away In Car Accident was originally published on hiphopwired.com

10.

Memphis Comedian Whyte Folkz Passes Away In Car Accident was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Stories from HB

    More from The Urban Daily

    You May Also Like

    Tampa Bay Buccaneers v Miami Dolphins - NFL 2025

    List Of NFL Coaches, Coordinators, and GMs Hired In 2026

    93.5 / 107.5 The Fan

    Wayda Minute, Now! Ari Fletcher Accused Of Faking Twitch Tea To Copiously Cash In On Jayda Cheaves' Lil Baby Rumor

    Bossip
    83rd Annual Golden Globes - Arrivals

    Eniko Hart Through The Years: From Model To Mogul

    Hello Beautiful - Fashion, Beauty, Lifestyle and Hair Care for Black Women
    Win A Valentiine's Day Classic Soul Grand Prize Package!

    Win A Valentine's Day Classic Soul Show Grand Prize Package!

    Magic 95.9

    The Urban Daily

    Quick Links

    Legal

    Close