Mia Khalifa Doles Out Marriage Advice, X Users Bring Up Her Old Job

Mia Khalifa has long retired from the adult film business but that doesn’t stop fans from reminding her of the fact she was once a star in that profession. After posting a video doling out marriage advice some felt was heavy-handed, X users began reminding Mia Khalifa of her old job in all the ways one can imagine.

Mia Khalifa, who has a robust following as a content creator on TikTok and other platforms, posted a response video to a fellow TikTok user that was apparently a counter to a discussion about marriage, relationships, and divorce. Referring to herself as the “Tom Brady of this game,” Khalifa ran down her two marriages and the times that they ended, promoting the idea that one should leave a relationship that no longer serves you. She also made mention of an engagement that didn’t last but she boasted of keeping the ring.

“I am Tom Brady at this game. Married at 18. Divorced at 21. Second marriage. Married at 25. Divorced at 28. Third engagement. Engaged at 29. Ended it at 30, but I kept the ring. I’m still keeping Tom Brady on his toes,” Khalifa says in the clip.

She added, “We should not be afraid to leave these men. We are not stuck with these people. Marriage is not a sanctimonious thing. It is paperwork. It is a commitment you make to someone, but if you feel like you’re not getting anything from that commitment and you’re trying, you got to go.”

As expected, the advice from Mia Khalifa sparked a flurry of responses from people who feel that because of her past life, she doesn’t have any right to hand out advice. We’ve got some of the tamer responses to the clip listed out below.

