Miami Heat Up 3-1 Over New York Knicks, NBA Fans Pile On Jokes

The NBA Playoffs are in full swing and many of the games have been nail-biting thrillers, to say the least. The New York Knicks, one of the marquee teams of the NBA, were thought to be favorites in their series against the Miami Heat but now find themselves down 3-1 in their seven-game series on Monday (May 8).

The drama in the Eastern Conference NBA Playoffs has been high with the Boston Celtics tied 2-2 in their best-of-seven series with the Philadelphia 76ers and in the Western Conference, the Denver Nuggets locked in a 2-2 series against the Phoenix Suns. Also last night, the Los Angeles Lakers went up 3-1 in their series against the defending champions, Golden State Warriors.

The Heat, which upset the top-seeded Milwaukee Bucks, are continuing their winning ways on the back of the heroics of Jimmy Butler, Kyle Lowry, and Bam Adebayo. The Knicks, led by the talented duo of Julius Randle and Jalen Brunson, are now scrambling from behind.

Last night in Miami, the Heat took down the Knicks 109-101 with Butler, back from an injury, scoring 27 points and dropping 10 assists and Adebayo pouring in 23 points and grabbing 13 boards. Brunson led all scorers with 32 points to go along with 11 assists and R.J. Barrett scored 24 points for the Knicks.

The Heat are down a man in their three-point specialist, Tyler Herro, who went down with a broken hand in the Bucks series. However, signs are pointing to the fact he may return but the Heat might not need him at this juncture. The series returns to Madison Square Garden on Wednesday (May 10) as the Knicks hope to salvage their NBA championship hopes.

On Twitter, folks are reacting to the eighth-seeded Heat putting on a clinic against the Knicks. We’ve got those reactions below.

