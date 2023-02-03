Miami Police Goes Super Performative, Unveils New Black History Month Cruiser

CLOSE

Black History Month should be a moment of celebration for Black people in the United States and around the world, but there is always some company or brand that makes massive missteps annually. The Miami Police Department added its name to the Struggle Olympics by unveiling a police cruiser designed to honor BHM and Twitter is having a field day tearing down the moment.

Just three days into Black History Month, we’re already seeing some brands making the most ham-handed attempts in catering to Black folks in the clumsiest of ways. As noted by local Miami outlet WSVN, the Miami Police rolled out the cruiser for BHM on Thursday (Feb. 20) with Miami Mayor Francis Suarez and Miami Police Chief Manuel Morales on hand for the ceremony.

“This is a beautiful collaboration to commemorate Black history and Black History Month and the history of African Americans and our police department and our city,” Mayor Suarez said. “This is Black history.”

Is it, now?

Along with a red, black, and green design scheme, there is also a design of the continent of Africa on the vehicle, along with stripes of kente cloth, all of the things one would associate the City of Miami Police Department with, naturally.

The Columbus Police Department in Ohio also made a similar move although it’s shockingly less over the top than the Miami Police deal.

We don’t need to dump on the silliness of this latest Black History Month gaffe because Twitter handled our light work for us. Keep scrolling for those comments below.

