Michael Rainey Jr. “Deeply Saddened & Shocked” After Being Sexually Assaulted During TyTy James’ Twitch Stream, 50 Cent Clowned For Tone Deaf Response

Rainey Said He Was Still In Shock Following The Incident

While we couldn’t see James’ sister grope Rainey because her hands were covered by three younger children in the viral clip, the Power star’s visibly uncomfortable look on his face let us know something wild was going on.

TyTy James Apologizes For His Sister’s Behavior

50 Cent Plays Himself Trying To Be Funny

This is the same

50 cent

who’s supposed to be exposing Diddy for predatory behavior. He’s such a charlatan and opportunist,” a post on X read.

If you or anyone you know were a victim of sexual assault, you can reach out to the National Sexual Assault Hotline at 1-800-656-HOPE (4673) or go to rainn.org