Midwin Charles, Cable News Legal Analyst, Has Died

Midwin Charles, an attorney and legal analyst for major news networks, has died. Charles was a prominent fixture for news segments that focused on law for CNN and MSNBC and also began a successful firm.
There are few details available as to the cause of the passing but a message from the family appeared on Charles’ Instagram and Twitter accounts made it clear that she was far more than a legal expert.
From the family’s post:
It is with a profoundly heavy heart and the deepest sadness that we announce the untimely passing of our beloved Midwin Charles.
She was known to many as a legal commentator on television but to us, she was a devoted daughter, sister, aunt, niece and cousin.
Our lives are forever changed and we will miss her for a lifetime. The family thanks you in advance for your love and prayers.
“Please allow the family time to grieve. The Family of Midwin Charles.
Viewers of CNN and MSNBC have no doubt come across Charles during one of the segments and were able to engage in her plain-spoken method of explaining complex laws and legal terms to the American public. |
Based on reports and a bio we could find online, Charles was reportedly born in July 1973 and was raised in Brooklyn, N.Y. She obtained her undergraduate degree from Syracuse University and her law degree from American University, where she was the articles editor for the American University Law Review.
Charles founded the law firm Midwin Charles & Associates LLC and also worked as a research fellow at Harvard Law School. Charles lent her experience to many shows such as the aforementioned MSNBC, CNN, TV One, and The Wendy Williams show among others.
Midwin Charles was 47.
The news of Charles’ passing has rocked the media with many of her colleagues and friends offering words of condolences and now has “Rest In Power” trending on Twitter.
Our thoughts too are with the family, friends, and loved ones of Midwin Charles. May she rest powerfully in peace.
—
Photo: Getty
Midwin Charles, Cable News Legal Analyst, Has Died was originally published on hiphopwired.com
1.
I am DEVASTATED! Midwin Charles is someone I am deeply grateful to for her heart and her head. And she was someone I valued at MSNBC! My heart goes out to her family and we have all lost a Sister. #RIJ https://t.co/QOV7se4xne— Maya Wiley (@mayawiley) April 7, 2021
2.
Once again, let me convey, I am shocked & saddened by the passing of Midwin Charles. I knew Midwin she was brilliant & beautiful and a friend. My prayers are w/ her family & friends.— Floss Obama🙌🏾 (@FlossObama) April 7, 2021
I wanted to find something to show the brilliance of Midwin Charles to share. Rest In Power.🙏🏾 pic.twitter.com/p0KhNk6IZP
3.
This one hit really hard today. Rest in Power Sis @MidwinCharles 🙏🏿❤️ 🇭🇹 https://t.co/S9WIUafqVF— Karine Jean-Pierre (@K_JeanPierre) April 7, 2021
4.
I am stunned and saddened to learn the news about the loss of Midwin Charles. My thoughts and prayers go out to her family. May she rest in power. 🙏🏾 ❤️ https://t.co/7rZHHzxzfL— Keith Boykin (@keithboykin) April 7, 2021
5.
Rest In Power Midwin Charles.— Michael Skolnik (@MichaelSkolnik) April 7, 2021
I’m absolutely stunned by the tragic news of her passing. So terribly sad. 💔 pic.twitter.com/yISpU7q9VF
6.
This is absolutely devastating and I am so sad. She was simply a wonderful human and a light in every room she entered. Rest In Power 🙏🏾 https://t.co/QOra3iiKf8— Zerlina Maxwell (@ZerlinaMaxwell) April 7, 2021
7.
Rest in Power Midwin Charles.😔✊🏾— Jonathan 19.6%💛🍯🐝 (@JonathanDeeGood) April 7, 2021
We love you and you will be missed!😢 pic.twitter.com/ceiePJHcBU
8.
Rest in power, @MidwinCharles— chris evans (@chris_notcapn) April 7, 2021
We love you sis. pic.twitter.com/iAaPvNpxwJ
9.
Oh My God. I’m so very sorry .this is a terribly sad and shocking loss ,she was a good person .im very sorry for the family and her friends and colleagues. May she rest in power.— ✌🏼rosanna arquette (@RoArquette) April 7, 2021
10.
I am heartbroken learn about the passing of Midwin Charles. Rest in power my sister. I’ll miss your smile, brilliant legal mind and your friendship. #Midwin https://t.co/XW53DpvXHj pic.twitter.com/vLNk8PJWGr— Vladimir Duthiers (@vladduthiersCBS) April 7, 2021
11.
12.
Rest in power, my sister. @MidwinCharles 💔 pic.twitter.com/TTTzyYs9t5— G O L D I E. (@goldietaylor) April 7, 2021
13.
Speechless. Rest in Power. ✊🏿🌹 https://t.co/JaOeJzINtK— Torraine Walker (@TorraineWalker) April 7, 2021
14.
.@MidwinCharles was one of the people I loved speaking with the most on Twitter. She was kind, brilliant, bold, and beautiful. I thought after COVID we’d met up for a drink and talk politics. Her passing is shocking. I’m sending her family love and strength. Rest in Power, Queen. pic.twitter.com/mEuiFUwMAN— Maya Contreras (@mayatcontreras) April 7, 2021
15.
I’m saddened to learn of the death of Midwin Charles. My heart goes out to those mourning her here and to her family. From what people are sharing, her life was a light that brightened the way for others. Well-lived.— Be A King (@BerniceKing) April 7, 2021
16.
HRT is deeply saddened by the news of the death of our beloved board member Midwin Charles. A loving sister, loyal friend, and fierce advocate. Midwin was a beacon. We will cherish Midwin’s joie de vivre and legacy. Condolences and prayers to Midwin’s mother, sister and family. pic.twitter.com/ViZWyV0Klb— TheHaitianRoundtable (@HaitianRoundtbl) April 7, 2021