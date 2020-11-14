MillionMAGAMarch: Trump Supporters Attend DC Struggle March, Maybe A Thousand Showed Up

The losing team, better known as supporters and flunkies of President Donald Trump, aren’t giving up their pipe dream of overturning the will of the people. A so-called “Million MAGA March” is currently taking place in Washington, D.C. as Trump continues to throw around the baseless accusations of fraud and a stolen election.
According to reports from local outlets WAMU and WTOP, the Million MAGA March began at 12:00 p.m. local time in Washington with a smattering of hundreds or perhaps thousands of attendees decked out in memorabilia devoted to President Trump or bearing signs praising the former business mogul.
Trump drove by in a motorcade during a trip towards nearby Loudoun County in Virginia to get in a round of golf as he’s known to do. Surprisingly, the president issued a tweet Saturday that didn’t reference his longshot legal battle in getting the election results flipped into his favor while questioning President-elect Joe Biden’s legitimacy.
Speakers at the rally outside of the U.S. Supreme Court included conspiracy theorist Alex Jones among others who share Trump’s politics and viewpoints.
Reports from observers on the ground say that the marchers were met by counterprotests but city police have maintained the peace despite concerns of violence or other clashes.
President Trump’s press secretary Kayleigh McEnany put out a tweet that made the claim that millions were in attendance but it was quickly debunked by news outlets using figures from the U.S. Park Service, city officials, and law enforcement.
On Twitter, folks are clowning the Million MAGA March for the explosive waste of time that it is, although we do believe they have the right to look as bad as they want to so kudos for free speech.
Check out the reactions below.
Photo: Getty
We're back to lying about crowd sizes again.— Travis Akers (@travisakers) November 14, 2020
Right now, D.C. officials and law enforcement estimate between 5,000-6,000 are present for the #MillionMAGAMarch. https://t.co/UURqDRwJhg
FOR THE RECORD: Unless your crowd looks like THIS, you don't have anywhere CLOSE to a million attendees.— BrooklynDad_Defiant! (@mmpadellan) November 14, 2020
Women always know how to get it done. pic.twitter.com/CG7dXYqOQC
Whoever did this is awesome. ❤️🙏🏽 💙#MillionMoronMarch #MillionMAGAMarch pic.twitter.com/8kXzImjZNi— Mary Ann 🇺🇸🇻🇨🇭🇺 (@ogarro) November 14, 2020
LOSER. What a poetic photo. In so many ways #MarchForTrump #MillionMAGAMarch pic.twitter.com/o9uzb2J0e9— Rob (@logical_musings) November 14, 2020
The Million MAGA March is mostly men because they’re not very good at getting women to come.— The Volatile Mermaid (@OhNoSheTwitnt) November 14, 2020
Kayleigh McEnany @PressSec thinks that there are one million racists marching in DC right now (on the left). But, this is what more than a million looks like (on the right). pic.twitter.com/ZPQ0GpjhhP— Amee Vanderpool (@girlsreallyrule) November 14, 2020
Imagine how insane and lost you’d have to be to host a 1 Million MAGA people March with only a thousand or so actually in it, then your leader drives through your small crowd to steal more of your money yet again at his golf resort and you still cheer him on. Sad existence.— Ricky Davila (@TheRickyDavila) November 14, 2020
Trump cultists: Some thousand marchers is not a million. And 232 electoral votes is not 306. I know math is not the reality that defines your worldview, but it is the difference between winning and losing. Move on.— Steven Beschloss (@StevenBeschloss) November 14, 2020
You work, he grift's. You march, he golfs. You donate, he steals. Yet 70 million people still vote for him. Have you lost your fucking minds?— Tea Room Betty (@TeaRoomBetty) November 14, 2020
Hey, if @PressSec thinks today's photo is "over a million," then how many would she say is in this photo from the Women's March? 🧐 pic.twitter.com/g5iRmngjzg— Anna Ocean (@aannaaocean) November 14, 2020
#MillionMAGAMarch be like. . . pic.twitter.com/cVB60gWdUW— Mrs. Sema (@_SemaHernandez_) November 14, 2020
It really is a #MillionMAGAMarch, in the sense that it is one followed by a bunch of zeroes.— God (@TheTweetOfGod) November 14, 2020
In other news, an early blizzard is moving in on D.C. today as a “million” snowflakes cover the streets.— ⭐️ANTIFA Ate My Homework!⭐️ (@hopelesslibtard) November 14, 2020
❄️ ❄️ ❄️ #MillionMAGAMarch pic.twitter.com/hEjf5Rx4CD
Trump gear being sold at the #MillionMAGAMarch (which ended up only being ~1k people) - “EVERYTHING MUST GO!” pic.twitter.com/aDHwQCGutd— William LeGate (ig: @legate) (@williamlegate) November 14, 2020
The “Million” MAGA March is going well. pic.twitter.com/0j733Xwue5— ⭐️ANTIFA Ate My Homework!⭐️ (@hopelesslibtard) November 14, 2020