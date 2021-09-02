Mr. Chicken Tenders?: LLC Twitter In Disarray After Alleged Investment Scammer Exposed

There has always been a desire for folks to get rich quickly, this is evidenced by the many books and seminars on rapid wealth growth that sometimes use questionable means to drum up funds. An alleged investment scam artist is getting dragged online at the moment and LLC Twitter is in disarray after folks reported they got their pockets ran by a man who goes by the handle of Mr. Chicken Tenders.

Yesterday evening (September 2), Twitter user @TayOnTech shared the following message regarding investment guru @B_REInvest AKA Mr. Chicken Tenders via Twitter:

I know some of y’all not going to believe this, but B a scammer & the n*gga been lying just about every damn thing. Ima drop all the receipts under this tweet. So y’all can’t be like I’m capping and sh*t

First thing first the n*gga been lying about his portfolio and how much he’s worth but that’s only the tip of the ice berg. This whole time he being lying about his portfolios and posting fake screenshots like this one

Over the last week or so I’ve had multiple people reach out to me saying B owe them money so far I’ve calculated a little over a 1/4 million dollars that he owes people. Even now as i tweet people are DM’n saying he owe them money and he’s duckin & dodging them

Even me, he reached out to me for 10k cause he wasn’t “liquid”, but In my head I’m like if you have 9 figures how the hell you not liquid !? Like let’s be honest bro if you have 9’figures there’s no way in hell you can’t access 10k, but anywho

Let’s stop there. Because it just gets crazier and you can check out the thread in the tweet below to get all caught up.

Credit should be given to @B_REInvest for admitting he did owe folks some money and he tried to clean it up with a thread of his own. Check out some of his replies:

Here’s how this whole sh*t started, and then ima leave it alone.

2020, someone came to me and saw one of my flips and asked if he could invest some bread with me. I had a lawyer draft up a contract and we got the deal done. He then wanted to reinvest with me so I said cool

I then bragged about it on social media and more people would hit me up, but I would never take more than 5 people at a time. I do all of this through my company, WholeScale. I didn’t ask anyone to invest with me, I simply gave people opportunities to grow their income

Around February of this year I noticed that I was having trouble with checksystems. They would be picky about what they would let in and out of my accounts. A lot of shit got flagged and they started reversing wires and playing dodgeball with the money in my account

I even opened a Chase account in like January and tried to send bread out of there but they ended up closing my account and saying something about I had a prepaid account so I couldn’t send wires. There’s no Chase branch in Memphis so I opened it online I guess I didn’t read

The “I guess I didn’t read” quip was alarming enough but then, Mr. Chicken Tenders goes on to say that his health has been failing him and so forth. If this was an attempt to garner sympathy, it didn’t work because people have been on @B_REInvest’s head since. The thread can be viewed below.

