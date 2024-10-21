Mr. Small Hands aka Donald Trump Clowned On Social Media After Raving About Arnold Palmer’s Manhood Size

Per Raw Story:

Love The Urban Daily? Get more! Join the The Urban Daily Newsletter In Content Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription. We care about your data. See our privacy policy.

“Arnold Palmer was all man and I say that in all due respect to women, and I love women, but this guy — this is a guy that was all man. This man was strong and tough,” Trump said, adding, “And I refuse to say it, but when he took showers with the other pros, they came out of there, they said, ‘Oh my God. That’s unbelievable.’ I had to say it. We have women who are highly sophisticated here…”