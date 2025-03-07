NYPD Baddie Under Fire For Appearing in Music Video As Stripper
Mrs.Officer: NYPD Baddie Under Fire For Appearing in Music Video As Stripper
Melissa Mercado just set the internet on fire after popping up in a music video, showing off some impressive pole-dancing moves. Mercado, who’s been on the force for seven years and works in the Bronx’s Special Victims Unit, made a surprise appearance in rapper S-Quire’s video for “Doin’ That”NYPD Detective
https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js Dressed in only a thong and revealing bra, she’s seen working the pole like a pro, leaving people both shocked and impressed. Now, the streets and social media are buzzing, wondering if Mercado’s side hustle is gonna cost her that NYPD badge. “I’m at a loss for words,” one fellow detective reportedly said, echoing the sentiment of many. Some folks feel like what she does off the clock ain’t nobody’s business, while others think it’s a bad look for a cop—especially one handling sensitive cases in the SVU. With the video making the rounds, the big question is: Will the NYPD take action, or will they let Detective Mercado keep doing her thing? So far, the department hasn’t made a statement, but the controversy is only getting bigger. Whether she’s keeping her job or not, one thing’s for sure—Melissa Mercado just went from NYPD to viral sensation overnight. window.addEventListener(‘interaction’, function () { setTimeout(function () { var s = document.createElement(‘script’), el = document.getElementsByTagName(‘script’)[ 0 ]; s.async = true; s.src = ‘https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js’; el.parentNode.insertBefore(s, el); }, 1000) });
NYPD detective Melissa Mercado is under fire & facing backlash after pole dancing in a rap video, and people are now calling for the 7 year detective to lose her job pic.twitter.com/FsMTDWpGqH— Rain Drops Media (@Raindropsmedia1) March 6, 2025
