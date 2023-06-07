Ms. Jacky Oh And DC Young Fly’s Love Story Over The Years

CLOSE

More details are emerging about the tragic loss of Ms. Jacky Oh, the former Wild ‘N Out model entrepreneur, who died in Miami following a mommy makeover.

According to the LA Times, the star, whose real name was Jacklyn Smith, was found unresponsive on May, 31 at the Homewood Suites by Hilton Miami Downtown/Brickell where she was staying during her procedure. Authorities rushed the mother of three to Mercy Hospital where she was later pronounced dead.

It’s still unclear if her plastic surgery procedure was responsible for her untimely passing.

Since news of the YouTube Star’s death was confirmed by BET on June 1, fans and celebrities have been mourning the loss of Jacky Oh and showing support to comedian DC Young Fly, who was the social media influencer’s longtime partner.

Bronx femcee Cardi B shared a photo of Jacky Oh posing with her three adorable children Nova, Nala and Prince.”So heartbreaking” the Grammy winner captioned the picture. “My heart hurt for them beautiful babies.”

On Instagram, Comedian DL Hughley wrote an emotional message to DC Young Fly, urging the grieving father to “stay strong.

“What you see on TV is only a sliver of who this young brother is. He is a strong, solid, determined young man of faith. He’s a family man, which is why this cuts so deep. We love you, my family and I send every ounce of love we have and prayers for strength to you and your family through this time,” he penned.

DC Young Fly and Ms Jacky Oh’s love story.

DC Young Fly and the J Nova entrepreneur had been together for almost a decade prior to the grim announcement. During a 2017 interview with DJ Small Eyez, Jacky Oh revealed that she met her longtime boyfriend in 2015, during his “Rookie Year” on Wild ‘N Out.

“We started dating right after the show wrapped,” the Oakland native recalled. “I flew back to California, he flew back to Atlanta. I think I flew to Atlanta the next week.”

The beautiful model said at first, she wasn’t attracted to the comedian. “I liked him, I was vibing with him,” she laughed.

Eventually, DC earned a sweet spot in her heart. At the time, Jacky and the 85 South host were raising their eldest daughter Nova Whitfield, whom they welcomed in October 2016. After two years of dating, the beauty entrepreneur said that she was in no rush to get married to the Atlanta-bred funny man.

“No marriage talk yet,” she confessed. “You know if it’s not broken, don’t fix it. We’re fine, we’re chilling, we’re both young and just enjoying ourselves, our baby, our little family.”

The post Ms. Jacky Oh And DC Young Fly’s Love Story Over The Years appeared first on NewsOne.

Ms. Jacky Oh And DC Young Fly’s Love Story Over The Years was originally published on newsone.com