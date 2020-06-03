CLOSE
HomeNews

Nah Not…: Trina Calls Florida Protestors Animals, Cancellation Activated

Posted June 3, 2020

Trina's Cancellation Is In Progress After She Called Protestors Animals

Source: Aaron J. Thornton / Getty


These celebrities, specifically Black ones, just can’t seem to stop shooting themselves in the foot.

Da Baddest Bitch, Trina, is the latest celeb who is currently facing the wrath of Twitter. The Miami rapper got herself in some serious trouble while discussing the curfew being extended by Miami-Dade Mayor Carlos Gimenez from 9PM to 6AM. Trina would go on to say it should start at 6PM to keep the “animals off the streets” to keep them from “acting like they escaped from a zoo to keep the streets nice and clean.”

We are sure Trick Daddy was there listening in utter disgust while trying his best to save his T and T morning show cohost at the same time from making a complete ass out of herself, but she wouldn’t even let him get a word in during her ridiculous 2-minute rant. Trina would go on to complain about looting, the destruction of a friend’s store, which she admitted was insured, “Black on Black crime,” and more.

Trina doubled down on her stance, and Twitter is currently dragging her up and down timelines. The “Pull Over” rapper just gave her rival Khia even more ammo for her to use against her. You can peep the reactions to Trina’s ridiculousness in the gallery below.

Photo: Aaron J. Thornton / Getty

Nah Not…: Trina Calls Florida Protestors Animals, Cancellation Activated  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

10.

11.

12.

13.

14.

Related Galleries
Trina Apologizes For Calling Protesters “Animals” After Being Dragged By Her Lacefront, Twitter Don’t Know “Nann” Chill
Drew Brees Apologizes After LeBron, Richard Sherman & Rest Of The Nation Drag MAGA QB
Coonin’ Candace Owens & Her Struggle Edges Puts On Tap Shoes For Massa, Says George Floyd Isn’t A Martyr
Our Woke QB Aaron Rodgers Takes Swipe At MAGA-Deaf Drew Brees, Renews Cookout Invite
Block Attacked: John Boyega Stands With Black Lives Matter Protestors In London
Viral Clip Of Black Trans Woman’s Brutal Attack Sparks Outrage
Close