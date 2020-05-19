Nancy Pelosi Factually Says President Trump “Morbidly Obese” & MAGA Twitter Is Upset

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi isn’t one of President Donald Trump‘s favorite people and her latest quip will undoubtedly add to that distance. Speaking the president’s use of the drug hydroxychloroquine to prevent a COVID-19 infection, Pelosi stated that due to Trump’s age and that he’s “morbidly obese,” he shouldn’t be taking it.
Pelosi was a guest on Anderson Cooper’s show on CNN when the host asked Pelosi her reaction after learning Trump is once again touting hydroxychloroquine as a COVID-19 cure-all. Some have observed that while Pelosi’s words were shrouded in concern for Trump’s health, it may have been a touch of shade in there as well.
“As far as the President is concerned, he’s our President and I would rather he not be taking something that has not been approved by the scientists, especially in his age group and in his, shall we say, weight group, morbidly obese, they say. So, I think it’s not a good idea,” Pelosi said to Cooper.
Amazingly enough, Trump hasn’t gone off on one of his infamous rants on Twitter to address the comment but his supporters have done quite a bit on their own. He also neglected to respond to the comment at a Tuesday presser, again, another shocking turn of events for the notoriously defensive president.
Trump is also sharing just about anything that gives even the slightest tinge of validating his actions and doing his best to distract and insult his once-beloved Fox News after a host on that network stated that taking hydroxychloroquine could lead to complications such as death. Trump has also been sharing comments from a doctor who contradicted the Fox host’s claims as well.
We could easily share some of MAGA Twitter’s greatest hits below but we’re not interested in promoting more trash into your already stressful lies. So instead, we’ve focused our efforts on folks having a laugh at Trump’s expense, an act he’s guilty of doing when it serves him and his ego.
It goes without saying that fat-shaming isn’t cool but Pelosi used a medical term and didn’t exactly Mr. Piggy.
