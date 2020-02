Nas, A$AP Ferg & DaBaby Hold Down Hennessy Party At NBA All-Star Weekend [Photos]

NBA All-Star Weekend means plenty of events to consider, but only a handful are actually go-tos. On Saturday (Dec. 15), one of the main events was the Hennessy party that featured Nas, A$AP Ferg and DaBaby.

Hennessy had just been revealed earlier in the week as the official Spirit of the NBA , and this was a worthy celebration.

After a cocktail reception previous night, hundreds of partygoers hit The Old Post Office in Chicago to witness Hennessy brand ambassador Nas intro A$AP Ferg, who performed a gang of his hits including “Work,” “Plain Jane” and a single, “Value.” Then to raise the ante, DaBaby hit the stage for an energetic set that included his hits “Bop” and “Suge.”

Attendees, who also included rapper Dave East and New Orleans Pelican center Jahlil Okafor, were treated to various Hennessy cocktails and passed food.

