NBA Bubble Rolls Out Struggle Plates For Players, Twitter Calls Fyre Festival Foul

The NBA season reboot is well underway but the experimental plan might need some retooling, especially based on some recently surfaced images. With players returning to the bubble facility, the food being served to players has some on Twitter comparing the eats to the fare served at the failed Fyre Festival

Players shared some of their in-bubble meals via social media, and the clowning was immediate as expected. One such struggle plate was shared by Denver Nuggets shooting guard Troy Daniels, which featured an assortment of items that would be right at home in a high school cafeteria or a botched music festival.

Brooklyn Nets player Chris Chiozza also shared his chicken meal complete with the fixings and his caption from an IG Story was hilarious on its own before fans caught hold of it. As it stands, these meals are just preliminary while players are still getting settled in and getting ready for the season thus hope for improvement is on the horizon.

New York Times NBA writer Marc Stein apparently has inside information on the bubble’s food situation, writing in a tweet, “Food in the NBA bubble changes after quarantines are completed. Player meals won’t look like airline trays after the first 48 hours.”

Food in the NBA bubble changes after quarantines are completed. Player meals won't look like airline trays after the first 48 hours … — Marc Stein (@TheSteinLine) July 8, 2020

Utah Jazz star Donovan Mitchell asked via Twitter how Stein knows this, with the reporter replying with, “It’s supposed to become more of a real hotel experience — in the three team hotels — once you guys are no longer stuck quarantined in your rooms.”

It's supposed to become more of a real hotel experience — in the three team hotels — once you guys are no longer stuck quarantined in your rooms https://t.co/IO4E2j5kv5 — Marc Stein (@TheSteinLine) July 8, 2020

Perhaps Stein is right. Let’s hope for the sake of the players and the bathrooms inside the bubble.

Check out some of the NBA Bubble food slander below.

