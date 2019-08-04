Neil deGrasse Tyson Dragged To Ass End Of Universe After Vapid Hot Take On Mass Shootings

There is no doubt that Neil deGrasse Tyson is superbly intelligent when it comes to physics and space and all that. But when it comes to commentary on mass shootings, the celebrated astrophysicist offered such an asinine hot take that he’s been getting dragged to the ass-end of the universe ever since.
Today (August 4), deGrasse Tyson basically said we’re all being too emotional after a pair of domestic terrorists murdered 34 people in less than 24 hours.
He tweeted, “In the past 48hrs, the USA horrifically lost 34 people to mass shootings. On average, across any 48hrs, we also lose… 500 to Medical errors 300 to the Flu 250 to Suicide 200 to Car Accidents 40 to Homicide via Handgun Often our emotions respond more to spectacle than to data.”
Off top, not a single mention of the domestic terrorism or white nationalist aspect of the shooting, nor a hint of the fact that people are genuinely in fear for their lives over what could happen next.
Instead, smart guy over here thinks we’re being too emotional as he adds absolutely nothing subtantive to the convo. Naturally, and rightfully, deGrasse Tyson has been skewered on the Internets.
We compiled the best since there is plenty of insight packed into the reading of deGrasse Tyson for all the filth.
FUCK OFF!!!! There's your data!!!!— Smash Mouth (@smashmouth) August 4, 2019
The difference is that mass shootings have never inspired a single effective action to ensure that they never happen again. The equivalent would be if nobody worked on flu vaccines, or effective treatment, despite people needlessly dying from it.— Katie (@ZiziFothSi) August 4, 2019
There are dozens of ways to call out the wrongness of this tweet but the most productive one is to point out that we have mobilized research and funding to significantly reduce many of these harms; but been unwilling to do so for gun violence. https://t.co/2UPFdRULRI— Jody Avirgan (@jodyavirgan) August 4, 2019
1. The medical errors number is wrong. It’s based on grossly extrapolated data with no autopsy confirmation and assumes that if someone died after surgery it was due to the surgery and not to the underlying disease the surgery was for. 2. Mass shootings are homicides.— Judy Melinek M.D. (@drjudymelinek) August 4, 2019
This is really not the time to be the smug counterfactual guy. Medical errors don’t evolve into ethnic cleansing. The flu didn’t lynch black people to keep them from voting. You’re ridiculously blithe to the implications of ideology-driven violence. https://t.co/yMeXEAdixq— jelani cobb (@jelani9) August 4, 2019
Cold take, Neil. 200+ Americans died from gun violence in the past 48 hours. And you list causes of death that are researched, regulated and also happen in other high income countries. Our gun violence crisis is preventable and senseless and driven by a special interest. https://t.co/jua4wH7gOX— Shannon Watts (@shannonrwatts) August 4, 2019
neil you should go to the funerals and say this man https://t.co/6jEkQCXygq— lvl 46 dog-faced pony potus (@thetomzone) August 4, 2019
Neil deGrasse Tyson (screaming into a casket): scientifically you died of blood loss and not a gun shot— Michael Tannenbaum (@iamTannenbaum) August 4, 2019
Plane is going down.— Mike Camerlengo (@MCamerlengo) August 4, 2019
Neil deGrasse Tyson taps you on the shoulder: “way more people die on the way TO the airpor-”
Everybody: "Mass shootings are bad"— Casey Spivey (@caseyspivey) August 4, 2019
Neil deGrasse Tyson: pic.twitter.com/kGf4mfGZ1q
When Neil deGrasse Tyson misses the point, he misses it astronomically.— Mike Godwin (@sfmnemonic) August 4, 2019
Neil DeGrasse Tyson reads at a PhD level, and still can't read the fucking room.— Rewhan Hergersheimer, From G Division (@_Rewhan) August 4, 2019
everyone after reading that neil degrass tyson tweet pic.twitter.com/Zvfdj0wEZ2— . (@Android_Sparky) August 4, 2019
The worst thing about that Neil Degrasse Tyson tweet is that Actually, a whole bunch of women accused him of rape and sexual harassment and we all just sort of moved on.— The face toucher (@JonIsAwesomest) August 4, 2019
Neil, please read the many MANY responses to this awful tweet, from the rational to the outraged (often both) and take a moment to reflect on the idea, however alien it might be to you, that you’re not always the smartest guy in the room. Because right now you look like an idiot. https://t.co/jQBKGRaKJQ— Gary Whitta (@garywhitta) August 4, 2019
You: I've been shot by someone who exploited existing gun laws that are too lax.— Charlotte Clymer 🏳️🌈 (@cmclymer) August 4, 2019
Rational adult: We should have common sense gun laws that prevent this from happening again.
Neil deGrasse Tyson: Vending machines have killed at least 37 people. You should really calm down.