CLOSE

Nelly is now a certified veteran in the Hip-Hop scene who continues to tour extensively while reaping the benefits of his still-prominent fame. The St. Louis star praised rising Memphis rapper NLE Choppa, who paid homage to Nelly by taking some fashion cues from him for an upcoming video.

NLE Choppa, 20, teased a new video that comes out this Friday (Friday 28) with a series of images of him decked out in classic 1990s style with baggy jeans, a sports team jersey, an oversized t-shirt, and Nelly’s signature band-aid under one of his eyes. From another post showing the video in motion, it appears that the name of the song is “It’s Getting Hot,” which samples a particular song from Nelly that shouldn’t be hard to guess.

The “Hot In Herre” artist caught wind of NLE Choppa’s posts and saluted his younger counterpart by writing, “Go Up Nephew” complete with fire emojis with NLE Choppa responding with, “Nelly approved.”

It isn’t known what project the new song and video are attached to but comes after NLE Choppa’s second studio album, Cottonwood 2, which dropped this past April. Choppa made his official studio album debut back in 2020 with Top Shotta, which was preceded by a handful of mixtapes and an EP dating back to 2018.

On X (formerly known as Twitter), fans are reacting to the NLE Choppa mimicking the sound of Nelly. Check out those reactions below.

—

Photo: Getty

Nelly Praises NLE Choppa For Taking Fashion Cues From Him was originally published on hiphopwired.com