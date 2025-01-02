Vegas Cybertruck Explosion: New Details and Investigation
New Details Emerge In Las Vegas Cybertruck Explosion Hinting At Possible Connection To New Orleans Fatal Attack
https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js Investigators have identified the suspect as 37-year-old Matthew Livelsberger, who is linked to multiple addresses in Colorado Springs. The FBI and ATF are currently searching one of Livelsberger’s townhome residences. What’s raising eyebrows is the possible connection to the fatal Las Vegas attack that left 15 dead and as many as 30 people hurt. ABC13 KTNV reports that Federal sources say the suspect in Las Vegas and the suspect behind the fatal attack in New Orleans were both in the military. Another connection is that they both use the Turo app to rent the vehicles used in separate incidents that could have been acts of domestic terrorism.
NEW: Video shows Tesla Cybertruck explosion at the Trump Hotel in Las Vegas. No word yet on the cause pic.twitter.com/tR9UabrsH4— BNO News (@BNONews) January 1, 2025
Social Media Reactions To The Cybertruck ExplosionThe immediate reaction to Livelsberger allegedly turning the vehicle into a bomb filled with fireworks, camping fuel, and gas tanks was immediate. In a post on X, formerly Twitter, Musk used the moment to highlight how the suspect chose the “wrong vehicle” as a bomb, praising his Cybertruck’s ability to contain an explosion, writing, “The evil knuckleheads picked the wrong vehicle for a terrorist attack. Cybertruck actually contained the explosion and directed the blast upwards. Not even the glass doors of the lobby were broken.”
https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js One user pointed out that Phony Stark shouldn’t be so quick to glaze himself, alluding to the fact that the suspect’s poor bomb design, not the vehicle, prevented the explosion from worsening.
The evil knuckleheads picked the wrong vehicle for a terrorist attack. Cybertruck actually contained the explosion and directed the blast upwards.Not even the glass doors of the lobby were broken. https://t.co/9vj1JdcRZV — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) January 2, 2025
https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js Another user pointed out a possible design flaw: the suspect couldn’t even get out of the vehicle. This hints at why Elon Musk and the DOGE (Department of Government Efficiency) are so eager to abolish the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau.
People are using the Las Vegas bombing to show the quality of the Cybertruck, when it reality it shows the quality of the explosive device that was used.From the photo it looks to be poorly constructed and poorly thought out and that’s good for the people in the area. Thank… pic.twitter.com/cLcFYDwqyW — Happy Captain (@EODHappyCaptain) January 2, 2025
https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js Other reactions point out that a Cybertruck exploding in front of a Trump hotel is a fitting way to start the year because of Musk’s involvement in the incoming Trump administration.
The only person to die in the Cybertruck fire outside of Trump’s hotel in Vegas was the driver, who couldn’t escape. If I was the billionaire manufacturer behind it, I’d want to eliminate the US consumer protection bureau too. pic.twitter.com/6w6Jk1fzqQ— Brandy Bryant (@InkMasterbator) January 1, 2025
https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js Welp. You can see more reactions in the gallery below. window.addEventListener(‘interaction’, function () { setTimeout(function () { var s = document.createElement(‘script’), el = document.getElementsByTagName(‘script’)[ 0 ]; s.async = true; s.src = ‘https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js’; el.parentNode.insertBefore(s, el); }, 1000) });
If this image isn’t setting the tone for 2025 I don’t know what is… pic.twitter.com/PAOBOGsdcd— Travon Free (@Travon) January 1, 2025
1. Before they go blaming an undocument immigrant for the attack, peep his profile
2. Poetic indeed
3. Eyewitness accounts
4. Homebred terrorism at play?
5. America is cooked
6. You couldn't make this stuff up if you wanted to
7. 2025 is going to be a very interesting year
8.
New Details Emerge In Las Vegas Cybertruck Explosion Hinting At Possible Connection To New Orleans Fatal Attack was originally published on hiphopwired.com