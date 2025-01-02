Close
News

Vegas Cybertruck Explosion: New Details and Investigation

New Details Emerge In Las Vegas Cybertruck Explosion Hinting At Possible Connection To New Orleans Fatal Attack

Published on January 2, 2025
Comment

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Vegas Cybertruck Explosion: New Details and Investigation

Source: WADE VANDERVORT / Getty / Cybertruck

New details are emerging about the suspect behind a Tesla Cybertruck exploding in front of a Las Vegas Trump Hotel. Local news affiliate ABC13 KTNV Las Vegas is sharing new details in the Las Vegas Cybertruck explosion that left one person dead (the suspect) and multiple people injured.

Related Stories

The news website reports that following federal search operations in Colorado Springs, the suspect behind the explosion rented Elon Musk’s latest monstrosity via the Turo app. https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js Investigators have identified the suspect as 37-year-old Matthew Livelsberger, who is linked to multiple addresses in Colorado Springs. The FBI and ATF are currently searching one of  Livelsberger’s townhome residences. What’s raising eyebrows is the possible connection to the fatal Las Vegas attack that left 15 dead and as many as 30 people hurt. ABC13 KTNV reports that Federal sources say the suspect in Las Vegas and the suspect behind the fatal attack in New Orleans were both in the military. Another connection is that they both use the Turo app to rent the vehicles used in separate incidents that could have been acts of domestic terrorism.

Social Media Reactions To The Cybertruck Explosion

The immediate reaction to Livelsberger allegedly turning the vehicle into a bomb filled with fireworks, camping fuel, and gas tanks was immediate. In a post on X, formerly Twitter, Musk used the moment to highlight how the suspect chose the “wrong vehicle” as a bomb, praising his Cybertruck’s ability to contain an explosion, writing, “The evil knuckleheads picked the wrong vehicle for a terrorist attack. Cybertruck actually contained the explosion and directed the blast upwards. Not even the glass doors of the lobby were broken.” https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js One user pointed out that Phony Stark shouldn’t be so quick to glaze himself, alluding to the fact that the suspect’s poor bomb design, not the vehicle, prevented the explosion from worsening. https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js Another user pointed out a possible design flaw: the suspect couldn’t even get out of the vehicle. This hints at why Elon Musk and the DOGE (Department of Government Efficiency) are so eager to abolish the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau. https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js Other reactions point out that a Cybertruck exploding in front of a Trump hotel is a fitting way to start the year because of Musk’s involvement in the incoming Trump administration. https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js Welp. You can see more reactions in the gallery below. window.addEventListener(‘interaction’, function () { setTimeout(function () { var s = document.createElement(‘script’), el = document.getElementsByTagName(‘script’)[ 0 ]; s.async = true; s.src = ‘https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js&#8217;; el.parentNode.insertBefore(s, el); }, 1000) });

1. Before they go blaming an undocument immigrant for the attack, peep his profile

2. Poetic indeed

3. Eyewitness accounts

4. Homebred terrorism at play?

5. America is cooked

6. You couldn't make this stuff up if you wanted to

7. 2025 is going to be a very interesting year

8.

New Details Emerge In Las Vegas Cybertruck Explosion Hinting At Possible Connection To New Orleans Fatal Attack was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Stories from HB

    More from The Urban Daily

    You May Also Like

    MISTR's National PrEP Day

    NeNe Leakes Is Back On Bravo — And Clips Of Her Taping ‘The Ultimate Girls Trip’ Are Already Going Viral

    Hello Beautiful - Fashion, Beauty, Lifestyle and Hair Care for Black Women
    House Of Uoma Presents The Launch Of Uoma Beauty - The World's First "Afropolitan" Makeup Brand

    The Baddest Aquarius! A Good Googly Gallery Of Draya Michele’s Hottest Thirst Traps On The Gram

    Bossip
    Detroit Lions v Dallas Cowboys

    List Of NFL Coaches, Coordinators, and GMs Hired In 2026

    93.5 / 107.5 The Fan
    Win A Valentiine's Day Classic Soul Grand Prize Package!

    Win A Valentine's Day Classic Soul Show Grand Prize Package!

    Magic 95.9

    The Urban Daily

    Quick Links

    Legal

    Close