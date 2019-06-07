The streets of New Orleans will no doubt be gathered a revelry as fans and loved ones mourn the loss of a local legend, Dr. John. The genre-bending musician began his professional career in the 1950s and worked tirelessly until his passing.

The family announced Dr. John’s passing via his Facebook page, while also announcing that forthcoming plans for a memorial service will be shared at a later time

Towards the break of day on June 6, 2019, iconic music legend Malcolm John Rebennack, Jr., professionally known as Dr. John, passed away of a heart attack,” reads a caption in the Facebook post. “As a Rock N Roll Hall of Fame inductee, six time Grammy winner, songwriter, composer, producer, and performer, he created a unique blend of music which carried his home town, New Orleans, at its’ heart, as it was always in his heart.

Dr. John got his start in music by working alongside another influential giant of New Orleans music in the late Professor Longhair, who was impressed by the teen musical prodigy.

Over the course of 50-plus years, Dr. John has released nearly three dozen releases as a bandleader, and several dozen other collaborative works across the genres of jazz, blues, rock and roll, and boogie-woogie. Known as “The Night Tripper,” Dr. John was heavily influenced by New Orleans voodoo, as evidenced by his stage name which was taken from a Senegalese prince and healer who came to the Big Easy from Haiti.

In Hip-Hop, Dr. John’s original works found its way into songs from John Legend, Steady B, Beastie Boys, Vinnie Paz, LL Cool J, and others.

Below, we’ve collected some reactions on Twitter regarding the passing of Dr. John. May he rest powerfully in peace.

—

Photo: Getty

New Orleans Musical Legend Dr. John Dead At 77 #DrJohn was originally published on hiphopwired.com