The streets of New Orleans will no doubt be gathered a revelry as fans and loved ones mourn the loss of a local legend, Dr. John. The genre-bending musician began his professional career in the 1950s and worked tirelessly until his passing.
The family announced Dr. John’s passing via his Facebook page, while also announcing that forthcoming plans for a memorial service will be shared at a later time
Towards the break of day on June 6, 2019, iconic music legend Malcolm John Rebennack, Jr., professionally known as Dr. John, passed away of a heart attack,” reads a caption in the Facebook post. “As a Rock N Roll Hall of Fame inductee, six time Grammy winner, songwriter, composer, producer, and performer, he created a unique blend of music which carried his home town, New Orleans, at its’ heart, as it was always in his heart.
Dr. John got his start in music by working alongside another influential giant of New Orleans music in the late Professor Longhair, who was impressed by the teen musical prodigy.
Over the course of 50-plus years, Dr. John has released nearly three dozen releases as a bandleader, and several dozen other collaborative works across the genres of jazz, blues, rock and roll, and boogie-woogie. Known as “The Night Tripper,” Dr. John was heavily influenced by New Orleans voodoo, as evidenced by his stage name which was taken from a Senegalese prince and healer who came to the Big Easy from Haiti.
In Hip-Hop, Dr. John’s original works found its way into songs from John Legend, Steady B, Beastie Boys, Vinnie Paz, LL Cool J, and others.
Below, we’ve collected some reactions on Twitter regarding the passing of Dr. John. May he rest powerfully in peace.
—
Photo: Getty
New Orleans Musical Legend Dr. John Dead At 77 #DrJohn was originally published on hiphopwired.com
1.
Dr. John a/k/a Malcolm John Rebennack, Jr. a/k/a The Night Tripper— Dr. John (@akadrjohn) June 7, 2019
11/20/1941 - 6/6/2019
(Photo by Helen Hovey) pic.twitter.com/0ewLorOdPN
2.
Dr. John is somewhere eating a bowl of Ms. Leah's gumbo. For that, there is no reason to mourn.— OffBeat Magazine (@OffBeatMagazine) June 7, 2019
3.
R.I.P. Dr. John, November 20, 1941 – June 6, 2019. Here he is performing "Mardi Gras Day" on German television in 1970. pic.twitter.com/8dc6NRPOUj— Dust-to-Digital (@dusttodigital) June 7, 2019
4.
dr. john was an icon and idk what else there is to even say— Natalie Weiner (@natalieweiner) June 7, 2019
5.
Listen to Dr. John.— Michael Tisserand (@m_tisserand) June 7, 2019
RIP. pic.twitter.com/DgsquGysRO
6.
also didn't see the news about Dr. John until just now. Bummer. A small piece of his glorious career here, but his performance in The Last Waltz is one of the best in the film.https://t.co/1Z2EkGmGEi— Hanif Abdurraqib (@NifMuhammad) June 7, 2019
7.
Stood on the other side of the piano as Dr. John sang In the Right Place at a party in a New Orleans mansion. That's high on the list of how the hell did I get here moments. RIP to a music legend.— Scott Van Pelt (@notthefakeSVP) June 7, 2019
8.
9.
Boy, it really was a long time ago. Probably late 90s. I interviewed Dr John (Mac Rebennack) over a grand piano at Micky Most’s Rak studios. We took turns. I’m almost jealous of me. pic.twitter.com/VEQDFWqEyc— Jay Rayner (@jayrayner1) June 7, 2019
10.
1) Others longer to New Orleans will have more essential memories, but I can desitively muster one worthy tale of the legendary Dr. John from having had the opportunity to write some dialogue for him on an HBO drama some years back. And to be clear....— David Simon (@AoDespair) June 7, 2019