New Year, Same Boosie BadAzz: Alleged Homophobe Dragged On X After Ridiculous Take On ‘The Color Purple’

Boosie BadAzz is keeping that same alleged homophobic energy for 2024. Spotted on HipHopDX , Boosie BadAzz is kicking off the new year with his signature heada**ery. The Louisiana rapper’s latest ridiculousness comes after leaving the movie theater after viewing The Color Purple.Taking to X, formerly Twitter, the “Wipe Me Down” crafter expressed his disappointment with the movie, which takes its cues from both Alice Walker’s Pulitzer Prize-winning book and the hit Broadway play because, in his eyes, “it seemed gay,” and was pushing an agenda. The post read:

“I HAD TO WALK OUT THIS COLOR PURPLE MOVIE ( N TWO OTHER OLDER COUPLES WALKED OUT ALSO.),” he wrote. “BECAUSE I HAD MY LITTLE GIRLS WITH ME N IT SEEMED LIKE A [GAY] LOVE STORY.

“GOOD ACTING BUT WHOEVER WROTE THE SCRIPT IS PUSHING THE NARRATIVE HARD AS A PARENT I WILL NOT LET MY LITTLE GIRL WATCH THIS FILM.”

You Can Count On Social Media To Always Check Boosie