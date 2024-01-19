Close
News

NFL Announces "Black National Anthem" To Be Sung At Super Bowl

NFL Announces “Black National Anthem” To Be Sung At Super Bowl, MAGA Cries Racist Tears

Published on January 19, 2024
Comment

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

NFL: FEB 12 Super Bowl LVII - Eagles vs Chiefs

Source: Icon Sportswire / Getty

The NFL announced that the “Black National Anthem” would be performed at this year’s Super Bowl. Right on cue, and on brand, the MAGA snowflakes are crying racist tears under the false guise of “but equality.”
The Black National Anthem referenced is actually “Lift Every Voice And Sing.” The hymn was written by James Weldon Johnson as an ode to the struggle of African Americans after the Civil War. In time, the song came to be revered and has been sung alongside the National Anthem during sporting events and gatherings. For the 2024 Super Bowl’s pre-game festivities, Reba McEntire will sing the National Anthem, Post Malone will sing “America The Beautiful” and Andra Day will hold down “Lift Every Voice And Sing.”
However, this is a bridge too far for the racists who can’t seem to get their little pea brains around the need for say a “Black History” or “Black History Month” despite the existence of like, white supremacy. So when the NFL said “Lift Every Voice And Sing” would get a look during the Super Bowl (and it’s not the first time—Sheryl Lee Ralph knocked it out the park last year, for example), Cerfified Snowflakes like Charlie Kirk got on their high white horse (pun intended) about the need for unity.
Mind you, these are the same gaslighters doing everything they can to instill divisiveness with their Klan-friendly agendas. You can peep some of the more focused tomfoolery in the gallery. Also, let’s not lose sight of the fact that out of all the photos of Sheryl Lee Ralph that the outlet below could have used, they chose that one.
Sometimes you just gotta laugh at that snowflake fragility. Stay mad.

1. Team "I See No Color" is strong.

2. Them people.

https://twitter.com/httr06/status/1747979855474405605

3.

4.

5. Trolls gonna troll.

https://twitter.com/sasha_monet41/status/1748179811212963977

6. Until you apply for a loan…

7. Who's gonna tell them?

8.

https://twitter.com/WaldirGrau/status/1748477446469415327

9. More "them" energy.

https://twitter.com/httr06/status/1747979855474405605

NFL Announces “Black National Anthem” To Be Sung At Super Bowl, MAGA Cries Racist Tears was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Stories from HB

    More from The Urban Daily

    You May Also Like

    NFC Wild Card Playoffs: San Francisco 49ers v Philadelphia Eagles

    List Of NFL Coaches, Coordinators, and GMs Hired In 2026

    93.5 / 107.5 The Fan

    How Valentino Garavani Celebrated Black Women, Style & Culture

    Hello Beautiful - Fashion, Beauty, Lifestyle and Hair Care for Black Women
    His & Hers asset

    Netflix & Chileeeee! Funniest (And Most Relatable) Tweets, Memes & Reactions To Deliciously Twisty-Turny Hit Series ‘His & Hers’

    Bossip
    Win A Valentiine's Day Classic Soul Grand Prize Package!

    Win A Valentine's Day Classic Soul Show Grand Prize Package!

    Magic 95.9

    The Urban Daily

    Quick Links

    Legal

    Close